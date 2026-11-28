A tragic news has shaken WWE and the wider professional wrestling community. Raw superstar Bronson Reed passed away at the age of 38. Reed reportedly suffered injuries during the Crown Jewel 2026 event, following which his condition worsened and he was admitted to hospital. Despite receiving medical attention, he succumbed to complications.

Reed's reported death has brought attention to several other professional wrestlers who lost their lives at relatively young ages. Over the years, the wrestling industry has witnessed the untimely deaths of several popular performers.

Here is a look at five wrestlers whose lives were tragically cut short.

1. Bray Wyatt

Age: 36 years

Bray Wyatt was among the most popular WWE superstars, admired for his distinctive characters and exceptional storytelling inside the ring. His health reportedly deteriorated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an existing heart condition adding to his medical complications. Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36, leaving fans and fellow wrestlers devastated.

2. Owen Hart

Age: 34 years

Owen Hart was widely regarded as one of the finest professional wrestlers of the 1990s. His career came to a tragic end during WWE's 'Over the Edge' event in 1999. While making his entrance, Hart fell approximately 78 feet into the ring after a harness-related accident. He was taken to the hospital but could not survive his injuries. He was just 34 years old.

3. PAC

Age: 40 years

Former WWE superstar PAC, who performed under the ring name Neville, was another name included in reports of untimely deaths. According to reports, he was found dead inside his car on September 27, 2026, a day after competing at an AEW event. The cause of death was reportedly not disclosed by his family or AEW. He was 40 years old.

4. Bronson Reed

Age: 38 years

Bronson Reed was known for his powerful in-ring style and had experienced several injury setbacks during his wrestling career. He had recently returned to action after recovering from an earlier injury. During Crown Jewel 2026, an incident involving Oba Femi reportedly left him with rib and kidney injuries. He subsequently underwent surgery and was sidelined from in-ring competition. He passed away on November 27, 2026, following medical complications.

5. Luke Harper (Brodie Lee)

Age: 41 years

Luke Harper, also known as Brodie Lee, made a lasting impression on wrestling fans through his association with The Wyatt Family in WWE. He later enjoyed considerable success in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In October 2020, he was admitted to a hospital in Jacksonville due to a serious lung condition. Unfortunately, he passed away on December 26, 2020, at the age of 41.