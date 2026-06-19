No Goal Again! Ronaldo's Shocking Streak Extends After Goalless FIFA World Cup 2026 Outing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portugal drew 1-1; Ronaldo remained goalless in opener.

He completed his 10th straight goalless major tournament match.

Ronaldo currently has eight career FIFA World Cup goals.

Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the more talked-about players at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but for the wrong reasons. Portugal's campaign did not begin the way many fans had hoped. In their opening Group K match against DR Congo, Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net as Portugal was held to a 1-1 draw. He only had 25 touches and three shots in the entire 90 minutes, none of which were on target. Notably, this goal-less outing extended a shocking streak that Ronaldo would want to break as soon as possible.

Ronaldo Has No Goal In Last 10 Matches

What was expected to be a dream start for the Portuguese captain turned into a disappointing night against DR Congo. Ronaldo failed to score and missed two big chances that could have secured three points for Portugal.

The draw meant Ronaldo remained on eight FIFA World Cup goals, still two goals away from becoming the first Portuguese player to reach double figures in World Cup scoring.

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Ronaldo's last World Cup goal came in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Ghana, when he scored from the penalty spot. Since then, he has gone goalless in World Cup matches against Uruguay, South Korea, Switzerland and Morocco.

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His struggles in front of goal continued during the UEFA Euro campaign, where he also failed to score in all 5 matches.

Coming into last Wednesday night's match against DR Congo, Ronaldo yet again failed to find the back of the net, which implies that he has no goal in his last 10 matches at major tournaments.

Ronaldo At FIFA World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the only two players in football history to feature in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

The legendary striker has scored eight goals in FIFA World Cup history. Against DR Congo, he failed to register a single shot on target, making it only the second time in his World Cup career that he completed a full match without testing the goalkeeper.

The match was also Ronaldo's 23rd FIFA World Cup appearance, which puts him joint-fourth on the list of most appearances in tournament history.

With the group stage still underway, Ronaldo will now hope to break his goal drought and move closer to another historic milestone in what could be his final FIFA World Cup.