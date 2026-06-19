FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 Schedule: The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is heating up as heavyweights and dark horses gear up for crucial encounters. For fans catching the action live in India, the matches cross over the midnight threshold due to the North American time zones.

Below is the complete fixture list for matches playing on June 20, 2026, along with precise kickoff times in Indian Standard Time (IST) and broadcasting details.

Full Fixtures & Indian Timings (IST)

USA vs Australia (Group D) - 12:30 AM IST (Midnight) - Lumen Field, Seattle

Scotland vs Morocco (Group C) - 03:30 AM IST - Gillette Stadium, Boston

Brazil vs Haiti (Group C) - 06:00 AM IST - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Türkiye vs Paraguay (Group D) - 08:30 AM IST - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Netherlands vs Sweden (Group F) - 10:30 PM IST - NRG Stadium, Houston

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Note on Later Matches: Matches scheduled for the local North American evening of June 20 (such as Germany vs Ivory Coast and Ecuador vs Curaçao) will kick off during the early morning hours of June 21 in India (1:30 AM IST and 5:30 AM IST respectively).

Live Streaming & Telecast Details in India

Indian football fans can watch FIFA World Cup 2026 through the following platforms:

Live TV Telecast: In India, television broadcast rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 are held exclusively by Zee Entertainment's newly launched Unite8 Sports network, which is airing all matches live across the country.

Free Live Streaming: The digital streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are with Zee Entertainment. Fans can watch every match live on the ZEE5 app and website through a valid subscription, allowing viewers to stream the tournament across multiple devices.

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Brazil vs Haiti - Will Neymar play?

No, Neymar will not play. Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed that the forward did not travel with the squad to Philadelphia for the World Cup Group C clash against Haiti. He remains in New Jersey to continue his rehabilitation from a right calf injury.