Indian fans can watch the matches live on the Sports18 Network. Free live streaming is also available via the JioCinema app and website.
FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Indian Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details
Fans can stream every game live on smartphone, tablet, or smart TV via JioCinema app and website completely free of cost.
FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 Schedule: The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is heating up as heavyweights and dark horses gear up for crucial encounters. For fans catching the action live in India, the matches cross over the midnight threshold due to the North American time zones.
Below is the complete fixture list for matches playing on June 20, 2026, along with precise kickoff times in Indian Standard Time (IST) and broadcasting details.
Full Fixtures & Indian Timings (IST)
USA vs Australia (Group D) - 12:30 AM IST (Midnight) - Lumen Field, Seattle
Scotland vs Morocco (Group C) - 03:30 AM IST - Gillette Stadium, Boston
Brazil vs Haiti (Group C) - 06:00 AM IST - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Türkiye vs Paraguay (Group D) - 08:30 AM IST - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
Netherlands vs Sweden (Group F) - 10:30 PM IST - NRG Stadium, Houston
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Note on Later Matches: Matches scheduled for the local North American evening of June 20 (such as Germany vs Ivory Coast and Ecuador vs Curaçao) will kick off during the early morning hours of June 21 in India (1:30 AM IST and 5:30 AM IST respectively).
Live Streaming & Telecast Details in India
Indian football fans can watch FIFA World Cup 2026 through the following platforms:
Live TV Telecast: In India, television broadcast rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 are held exclusively by Zee Entertainment's newly launched Unite8 Sports network, which is airing all matches live across the country.
Free Live Streaming: The digital streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are with Zee Entertainment. Fans can watch every match live on the ZEE5 app and website through a valid subscription, allowing viewers to stream the tournament across multiple devices.
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Brazil vs Haiti - Will Neymar play?
No, Neymar will not play. Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed that the forward did not travel with the squad to Philadelphia for the World Cup Group C clash against Haiti. He remains in New Jersey to continue his rehabilitation from a right calf injury.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How can fans in India watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?
Why do FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on June 20th extend into June 21st for Indian viewers?
Due to the time difference with North America, some matches scheduled for June 20th locally will cross the midnight threshold, kicking off in the early morning hours of June 21st IST.
Will Neymar play in the Brazil vs Haiti match?
No, Neymar will not play in the Brazil vs Haiti match. He is continuing rehabilitation for a right calf injury in New Jersey.
Are there any free streaming options for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India?
Yes, Indian fans can stream every game live on the JioCinema app and website completely free of cost. This option is available on smartphone, tablet, or smart TV.