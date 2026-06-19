Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballWhat Happened To Lionel Messi's Father? Family Responds To Viral Claims

What Happened To Lionel Messi's Father? Family Responds To Viral Claims

The confirmation offers crucial context to the raw display of emotion from Lionel Messi during Argentina's World Cup opening match against Algeria.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

Family of Lionel Messi has broken their silence regarding the health of the player's father, Jorge Messi. In a strongly worded official statement released to ESPN, the family confirmed that the 68-year-old is undergoing medical treatment but strongly condemned the wave of "irresponsible" media speculation and baseless rumors - false internet claims regarding his death - that have circulated during the early stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Official Family Statement

Seeking to provide clarity while protecting their private life, the family gave a positive update on Jorge’s ongoing recovery under professional care:

“The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently going through a health-related situation. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition.

Also Read | IND vs ENG ODIs: Virat Kohli To Return Soon? Latest Injury Update

"Given the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter. A person's health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be subject to speculation or irresponsible media interest.”

The statement explicitly noted that only immediate family members possess accurate details about his condition, warning fans and media outlets to completely disregard any medical updates that do not originate from official family channels.

Context Behind Lionel Messi's Emotional Display

The confirmation offers crucial context to the raw display of emotion from Lionel Messi during Argentina's World Cup opening match against Algeria.

After striking a spectacular goal to open the scoring in their 3-0 win, the iconic captain was visibly overcome with emotion on the pitch, wiping away tears with his jersey.  Speaking in a post-match press conference, the Inter Miami star hinted at the heavy personal burden he was carrying, admitting that his tears had absolutely nothing to do with football.  

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Jorge Messi's current health status?

The Messi family confirmed he is undergoing medical treatment and is under medical supervision. He is recovering and progressing favorably within his current condition.

How did the Messi family address recent rumors about Jorge Messi?

The family condemned

Why did Lionel Messi appear emotional during a recent match?

Lionel Messi's tears after scoring in the World Cup opening match were due to a heavy personal burden. He admitted his emotions had nothing to do with football.

Who should fans trust for updates on Jorge Messi's health?

Fans and media should disregard medical updates not from official family channels. The family stated that only immediate family members possess accurate details about his condition.

Published at : 19 Jun 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi News Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Lionel Messi Father
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
What Happened To Lionel Messi's Father? Family Responds To Viral Claims
What Happened To Lionel Messi's Father? Family Responds To Viral Claims
Football
Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha Set To Reunite With Mother After FIFA World Cup Heroics
Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha Set To Reunite With Mother After FIFA World Cup Heroics
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Indian Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details
FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Indian Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details
Football
Will Neymar Play Brazil's Next FIFA World Cup Match? Latest Injury Update
Will Neymar Play Brazil's Next FIFA World Cup Match? Latest Injury Update
Advertisement

Videos

COURT RULING: Temporary Telegram Ban Upheld in India Ahead of NEET Exam Security Measures
AYODHYA PROBE: SIT Questions 140 People Over Alleged Donation Irregularities at Ram Temple Trust
BIHAR SHOCKER: Begusarai Assault Case Sparks Outrage Amid Questions Over Police Response
JAPAN ALERT: Major School Fire Erupts in Tokyo as Rescue Teams Rush to Save Trapped Children
INDIA SLAMS PAKISTAN: Strong Rebuttal at UN Over Kashmir Remarks and Rights Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget