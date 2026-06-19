What Happened To Lionel Messi's Father? Family Responds To Viral Claims

Family of Lionel Messi has broken their silence regarding the health of the player's father, Jorge Messi. In a strongly worded official statement released to ESPN, the family confirmed that the 68-year-old is undergoing medical treatment but strongly condemned the wave of "irresponsible" media speculation and baseless rumors - false internet claims regarding his death - that have circulated during the early stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Official Family Statement

Seeking to provide clarity while protecting their private life, the family gave a positive update on Jorge’s ongoing recovery under professional care:

“The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently going through a health-related situation. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition.

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"Given the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter. A person's health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be subject to speculation or irresponsible media interest.”

The statement explicitly noted that only immediate family members possess accurate details about his condition, warning fans and media outlets to completely disregard any medical updates that do not originate from official family channels.

Context Behind Lionel Messi's Emotional Display

The confirmation offers crucial context to the raw display of emotion from Lionel Messi during Argentina's World Cup opening match against Algeria.

After striking a spectacular goal to open the scoring in their 3-0 win, the iconic captain was visibly overcome with emotion on the pitch, wiping away tears with his jersey. Speaking in a post-match press conference, the Inter Miami star hinted at the heavy personal burden he was carrying, admitting that his tears had absolutely nothing to do with football.