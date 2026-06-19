The Messi family confirmed he is undergoing medical treatment and is under medical supervision. He is recovering and progressing favorably within his current condition.
What Happened To Lionel Messi's Father? Family Responds To Viral Claims
The confirmation offers crucial context to the raw display of emotion from Lionel Messi during Argentina's World Cup opening match against Algeria.
Family of Lionel Messi has broken their silence regarding the health of the player's father, Jorge Messi. In a strongly worded official statement released to ESPN, the family confirmed that the 68-year-old is undergoing medical treatment but strongly condemned the wave of "irresponsible" media speculation and baseless rumors - false internet claims regarding his death - that have circulated during the early stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Official Family Statement
Seeking to provide clarity while protecting their private life, the family gave a positive update on Jorge’s ongoing recovery under professional care:
“The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently going through a health-related situation. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition.
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"Given the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter. A person's health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be subject to speculation or irresponsible media interest.”
The statement explicitly noted that only immediate family members possess accurate details about his condition, warning fans and media outlets to completely disregard any medical updates that do not originate from official family channels.
Context Behind Lionel Messi's Emotional Display
The confirmation offers crucial context to the raw display of emotion from Lionel Messi during Argentina's World Cup opening match against Algeria.
After striking a spectacular goal to open the scoring in their 3-0 win, the iconic captain was visibly overcome with emotion on the pitch, wiping away tears with his jersey. Speaking in a post-match press conference, the Inter Miami star hinted at the heavy personal burden he was carrying, admitting that his tears had absolutely nothing to do with football.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Jorge Messi's current health status?
How did the Messi family address recent rumors about Jorge Messi?
The family condemned
Why did Lionel Messi appear emotional during a recent match?
Lionel Messi's tears after scoring in the World Cup opening match were due to a heavy personal burden. He admitted his emotions had nothing to do with football.
Who should fans trust for updates on Jorge Messi's health?
Fans and media should disregard medical updates not from official family channels. The family stated that only immediate family members possess accurate details about his condition.