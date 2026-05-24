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HomeSportsEcstatic to finish game and score century but we will support MI now: PBKS skipper Iyer

Ecstatic to finish game and score century but we will support MI now: PBKS skipper Iyer

Lucknow, May 23 (PTI): Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer said on Saturday that he was feeling "ecstatic" after achieving a two-point goal against Lucknow Super Giants — scoring a maiden IPL hundred and keeping his side afloat in the race to the playof.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 May 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

Lucknow, May 23 (PTI): Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer said on Saturday that he was feeling "ecstatic" after achieving a two-point goal against Lucknow Super Giants — scoring a maiden IPL hundred and keeping his side afloat in the race to the playoff.

Iyer's unbeaten 101 helped PBKS beat LSG by seven wickets, as last year's finalists returned to fourth position with 15 points from 14 matches after a temporary slip-up.

"Ecstatic, first hundred of the season, we won eventually after six consecutive losses. I know if I give myself time in the middle and time the ball, rather than getting on top of the ball…I know I need to stay out there for as long as possible," said the player of the match Iyer in the post-match presentation.

"It's a surreal feeling, finishing a game and scoring a century. I was in a great mind space, felt super from within," he added.

However, PBKS' further participation in the IPL 2026 depends on the result of Sunday's match between Rajasthan Royals (14 points) and already-ousted Mumbai Indians.

If RR win the match, they will enter the knockouts as the fourth placed team with 16 points, also leading PBKS to the exit.

"We support MI tomorrow," Iyer offered in genuine hope.

He also lauded Prabhsimran Singh (69) for helping him raise 140 runs for a match-winning third wicket stand.

"Prabh was temperamentally active and the communication we had was great. That partnership was crucial, created momentum in the game…seriously elated," he said, while also praising the bowlers for keeping LSG down to a sub-200 total.

Iyer said the PBKS kept the strategy simple ahead of the must-win game against LSG.

"We just kept it simple, rather than having meetings and putting pressure on the boys. Free flow of mind is required in crucial games. We don't want to make them overthink, and I told Ricky that we don't need to do a team meeting," he said.

In his turn, PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting patted Iyer for the mature handling of a delicate match situation.

"Pretty clinical chase, the captain has done that often before. It's his first IPL century and we'll celebrate that.

"He's a brilliant guy, very mature player, mature leader, keeps his emotions in check, the respect he has is second to none, delighted to work with him, delighted with the season he has had," said Ponting. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant vowed to come back stronger next year after ending up at the bottom of the pile.

"It's been a long season, we promise to come back stronger next year. It's a tough one, but we have to bite the bullet, keep our head high, and have learned a lot," said Pant.

Pant said his side will take a lot of positives from the season.

"As a team we want to look at the positives — Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh, Prince Yadav, all had a terrific season. Mohsin Khan coming back from injury, then Shami bhai. Definitely a lot of positives," he said. PTI UNG SSC SSC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 24 May 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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