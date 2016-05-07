Dwayne Bravo points out flaws in Gujarat Lions

Disappointed after three back-to-back losses, Gujarat Lions' all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said his team has lacked in adapting to different conditions which has led to the current downward spiral. Lions were beaten by five wickets last night against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Complementing the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers for their brilliant show in the match against his side, Bravo said, "Very good bowling. You have got to give credit to the way Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) bowled his first over. We all know once conditions favour in his area, it is very difficult to play him. He is one of the best swing bowlers in the world. You got to give credit. I think Ashish (Nehra) backed it up very well... It was very difficult to score." Containing Gujarat openers Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum is not as easy task, Bravo said. "The conditions are more challenging for batting. As batsmen, as international players, we did not adapt quickly enough," he said. "I think we did not adjust quickly. When you look at IPL games, the previous games that were played in Hyderabad, it's always a high scoring game, a high scoring venue. So, I think the conditions were more challenging to bat in," he said. "We cannot keep playing as though we are trying to get 180-190. It's not going to be possible. Every condition is different and if we don't adjust as batters quickly, we are going to find ourselves in this position again when it is challenging for batters," he added. Replying to a query if his side lacked a fourth seamer and on Pradeep Sangwan's performance, Bravo said Sangwan is a good bowler and that a bad day in office can happen to any one.