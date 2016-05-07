Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsDwayne Bravo points out flaws in Gujarat Lions

Dwayne Bravo points out flaws in Gujarat Lions

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 07 May 2016 05:34 PM (IST)
Dwayne Bravo points out flaws in Gujarat Lions   Hyderabad: Disappointed after three back-to-back losses, Gujarat Lions' all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said his team has lacked in adapting to different conditions which has led to the current downward spiral. Lions were beaten by five wickets last night against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Complementing the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers for their brilliant show in the match against his side, Bravo said, "Very good bowling. You have got to give credit to the way Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) bowled his first over. We all know once conditions favour in his area, it is very difficult to play him. He is one of the best swing bowlers in  the world. You got to give credit. I think Ashish (Nehra) backed it up very well... It was very difficult to score." Containing Gujarat openers Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum is not as easy task, Bravo said. "The conditions are more challenging for batting. As batsmen, as international players, we did not adapt quickly enough," he said. "I think we did not adjust quickly. When you look at IPL games, the previous games that were played in Hyderabad, it's always a high scoring game, a high scoring venue. So, I think the conditions were more challenging to bat in," he said. "We cannot keep playing as though we are trying to get 180-190. It's not going to be possible. Every condition is different and if we don't adjust as batters quickly, we are going to find ourselves in this position again when it is challenging for batters," he added. Replying to a query if his side lacked a fourth seamer and on Pradeep Sangwan's performance, Bravo said Sangwan is a good bowler and that a bad day in office can happen to any one.
Published at : 07 May 2016 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dwayne Bravo IPL Gujarat Lions Cricket
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget