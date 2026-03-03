Ravi Shastri Applauds J&K’s Fairytale Ranji Trophy Triumph: 'Most Heart-Warming Story...'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRavi Shastri Applauds J&K’s Fairytale Ranji Trophy Triumph: 'Most Heart-Warming Story...'

Shastri feels that despite the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 moving towards knockouts and providing some great moments, the best story from last week was Paras Dogra-led team winning its maiden title.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri congratulated the Jammu & Kashmir team for winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title, describing the historic triumph as a shining example of the domestic tournament providing some fairy tale stories which will be remembered for a very long time.

Shastri feels that despite the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 moving towards knockouts and providing some great moments, the best story from last week was Paras Dogra-led team winning its maiden title.

"As the World Cup moves into the business end, with all eyes on the big stage… the most heart-warming story of last week came from elsewhere," Shastri wrote on X.

Shastri also lauded the fighting spirit and the self belief of the Jammu & Kashmir team as they beat the eight-time champions Karnataka.

"Jammu & Kashmir lifting the Ranji Trophy for the very first time. Let that sink in. What a journey. What a story. Paras Dogra, Ajay Sharma and this fearless bunch have taken the long road, knocking over heavyweights, game after game, with grit and self-belief. No shortcuts. Just hard cricket and big hearts," he added.

"That’s the beauty of the #RanjiTrophy. It throws up fairy tales. And this one will be remembered for a long, long time. Massive congratulations to the boys from J&K. You’ve made the entire cricketing fraternity proud," he concluded.

J&K scripted history at the Hubli Cricket Ground on Saturday by clinching the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 title based on a massive first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka. After piling up a formidable 584 in their first innings, Jammu & Kashmir bowled Karnataka out for 293 to take a decisive 291-run lead.

J&K further underlined their dominance by declaring their second innings at 342/4, powered by a marathon unbeaten 160 from opener Qamran Iqbal and an unbroken century stand with Sahil Lotra, before the match ended in a draw and the title was awarded on first-innings lead.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who congratulated the Jammu & Kashmir team on their Ranji Trophy win?

Former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri congratulated the Jammu & Kashmir team for their maiden Ranji Trophy title win.

What was special about Jammu & Kashmir's Ranji Trophy victory?

Jammu & Kashmir won their maiden Ranji Trophy title, defeating eight-time champions Karnataka. This historic triumph is described as a fairy tale story.

How did Jammu & Kashmir secure their Ranji Trophy title?

Jammu & Kashmir clinched the Ranji Trophy title based on a first-innings lead against Karnataka, after scoring 584 and bowling Karnataka out for 293.

Who was the captain of the Jammu & Kashmir team that won the Ranji Trophy?

The Paras Dogra-led team won their maiden Ranji Trophy title, showcasing grit and self-belief throughout their journey.

Published at : 03 Mar 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Ravi Shastri Ranji Trophy Jammu Kashmir
