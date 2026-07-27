India Stand-In Coach Pinpoints One Critical Weakness In Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Game

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi excelled, becoming youngest Player of Series winner.

Coach VVS Laxman praised Vaibhav's maturity, growth, and pressure handling.

Laxman highlighted fitness as Vaibhav's crucial next development step.

India's management identified and monitored Vaibhav's development for years.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ended India's T20I series against Zimbabwe as the standout performer, but stand-in head coach VVS Laxman believes the teenager still has room to grow. While praising the 15-year-old's maturity and ability to handle pressure, Laxman said improving overall fitness will be the next step as India continue to invest in one of their brightest young talents.

Laxman Highlights Vaibhav's Rapid Growth

Speaking after India's 35-run victory in the third T20I at Harare, Laxman said Sooryavanshi has developed quickly over the past six months, both as a player and as a person.

"But what is really impressive is the way he's evolved as a person. The maturity level, the understanding and the awareness over the last six months have actually skyrocketed. That's why he's been able to handle tough situations. He's been able to perform under pressure against the best players," Laxman said.

The former India batter believes the teenager's growth off the field has matched the progress in his batting.

Fitness Remains The Next Target

Despite the praise, Laxman identified one area where the youngster still needs improvement.

"One of the areas in which we want him to get better is his overall fitness. We also have to remember that he's just 15 years old. He's a very young boy. He himself wants to get better in every aspect of the game."

Laxman also revealed Sooryavanshi was reluctant to leave the field after picking up an injury during the third T20I.

"Even though he got injured, he still wanted to be on the field. But it was our physio who actually asked him to come out."

The incident, according to Laxman, reflected the youngster's commitment rather than a lack of awareness.

India Have Tracked Him For Years

Laxman also explained that Sooryavanshi's rise has not come as a surprise to the Indian management.

"I think we know Vaibhav very well. It was, I think, two and a half years ago that we first identified him, just before the 2024 Under-19 World Cup."

He added that the BCCI has monitored both his cricket and personal development through multiple camps at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

"Since then, he has been there in various camps at the COE. Then he was the highest run-getter in the Under-19 World Cup. So we know him in and out. It's not only the player, but we also know the person."

Laxman said understanding a player's personality is just as important as assessing technical ability.

A Memorable Breakthrough Series

Sooryavanshi finished the Zimbabwe series as the highest run-scorer with 151 runs in three innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate above 196.

He scored two half-centuries, including a match-winning 81 from 49 balls in the final T20I. His performances earned him both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

The left-hander also became the youngest male cricketer to win a Player of the Series award in international cricket.

After a difficult introduction during the England series, the Zimbabwe tour marked a significant step in his international career. Laxman's comments suggest India see him as a long-term investment, with fitness now the next focus in his development.