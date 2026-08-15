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English NewsSportsCricketVVS Laxman To Get Massive Powers! What It Could Mean For Gambhir And Agarkar

VVS Laxman To Get Massive Powers! What It Could Mean For Gambhir And Agarkar

The reported development comes at a time when the positions of chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir are under scrutiny.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 11:16 AM (IST)

CCI is reportedly planning to appoint VVS Laxman as the new 'Director of Cricket', while he continues to head the Centre of Excellence. His responsibilities are expected to expand under the new structure, with his existing work involving junior teams and player rehabilitation being complemented by a role in staff appointments.

According to sources cited by NDTV, Laxman's contract at the Centre of Excellence is set to be extended by another two years.

His additional role as Director of Cricket is expected to bring greater coordination between the senior team, selection committee and India's junior development system, creating a more integrated pathway for identifying and nurturing talent.

What does Laxman's new role mean for Gambhir and Agarkar?

The reported development comes at a time when the positions of chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir are under scrutiny. Agarkar's current tenure as chairman of the selection committee is reportedly due to end in September, while Gambhir's position has also faced questions following India's inconsistent Test results.

India have won four and lost four of their nine Tests in the ongoing WTC 2025-27 cycle. The home series defeat to South Africa added to the pressure, making the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka particularly important for Gambhir.

Will Laxman outrank Gambhir and Agarkar?

Reports claim that Laxman's proposed position as Director of Cricket would place him above both Gambhir and Agarkar within the BCCI's cricketing structure. However, there is reportedly no immediate plan to remove either of them.

According to the report, Gambhir and Agarkar are expected to continue in their respective roles through the 2027 ODI World Cup, despite the proposed restructuring.

For head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Test format has been particularly challenging. Under his tenure, India have suffered series defeats against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, with two of those losses coming on home soil. Gambhir will now hope to turn things around as India takes on Sri Lanka in two-match Test series starting today. The win over Sri Lanka would improve India's WTC campaign and guide the team towards another appearance in WTC final.

Published at : 15 Aug 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Ajit Agarkar VVS Laxman
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