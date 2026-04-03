Yuvraj Singh Opens Up On India Exit, Names MS Dhoni

In a candid revelation in April 2026, Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh has shed light on the final chapter of his international career. Amidst years of speculation regarding his "ouster" from the national side, the 2011 World Cup hero specifically namedropped his former captain, MS Dhoni, as the person who provided the necessary clarity for him to move on.

Yuvraj recalled the "fag end" of his career as a period of big uncertainty. He criticized the then-team management and selectors for a perceived lack of communication regarding his future. According to Yuvraj, while he was working hard to make a comeback, there was no clear signal from the official channels about whether he was still in the team's long-term plans.

"In my case, there was zero clarity. No clarity from the NCA, captain or coach. I was like stuck. I was 36-37. I was like, 'what do I do?' I felt like I should get some respect for whatever cricket that I played. I spoke to MS Dhoni on phone and he gave me the right perspective. He was neither the captain nor he had to do anything with it. But, he was watching everything that was going on. I got the clarity after that. I was told that you won't be able to pass the fitness test so you should retire. I said that it is my call to retire or not and yours to play me or not," said Yuvraj.

The "massive revelation" came when Yuvraj detailed a private conversation with MS Dhoni in 2017. He revealed that it was Dhoni - who was no longer the captain at the time - who finally gave him the "right perspective."

Apologies and Healing

Adding a new layer to the story, Yuvraj also used this moment to publicly distance himself from the controversial remarks made by his father, Yograj Singh, who has frequently blamed Dhoni for Yuvraj’s exit. On April 3, 2026, Yuvraj issued a formal apology to both MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev, stating that his father’s "outlandish" comments do not reflect his own feelings of deep respect for the two icons.