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HomeSportsIPLRCB Finish As League Leaders Despite Falling Short In 256 Chase Against SRH

RCB Finish As League Leaders Despite Falling Short In 256 Chase Against SRH

SRH vs RCB Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs after plundering 255/4. Patidar's fifty ensures RCB finish as league leaders for Qualifier 1.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hyderabad posted a massive 255 runs, powered by Sharma, Kishan, and Klaasen.
  • Bengaluru focused on net run rate after early batting momentum.
  • Visitors secured top spot despite falling 55 runs short.
  • The result confirms Bengaluru faces Gujarat in Qualifier 1.

SRH vs RCB Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded a comprehensive fifty-five run victory over league leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-octane encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium tonight. Despite suffering a heavy defeat, the visiting side successfully navigated the intricate net run rate parameters to officially secure the absolute top position in the final league standings.

Relentless Batting Masterclass Sets Up Mammoth Target

The home side established absolute dominance after electing to bat first on a pristine, flat playing strip. Opening batsman Abhishek Sharma set a blistering tone by smashing a rapid twenty-two ball fifty-six to dismantle the initial powerplay restrictions.

The momentum was expertly maintained by international wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who anchored the middle overs beautifully with an explosive seventy-nine off forty-six deliveries. South African powerhouse Heinrich Klaasen added severe late carnage, blasting fifty-one runs from just twenty-four balls to propel Hyderabad to a colossal final total of 255 for four.

Strategic Run Calculations Guide Visiting Response

Chasing a near-impossible target of 256 runs, the visiting team shifted their focus toward protecting their superior net run rate position. Explosive opener Venkatesh Iyer provided a flying start, blistering forty-four runs off just nineteen balls.

Following the early loss of standard anchor pillars, captain Rajat Patidar marshalled the middle overs with immense technical composure. Patidar compiled a fighting fifty-six off thirty-nine balls, partnering alongside Krunal Pandya to methodically guide the team toward safety.

Top Spot Secured Amid Elimination Context

The visitors crossed the definitive threshold of 166 runs in the seventeenth over, mathematically guaranteeing a crucial top-two postseason qualification finish. They subsequently breached the 178-run mark to permanently cement their status as outright league leaders heading into the playoffs.

The innings eventually concluded on a respectable 200 for four as Hyderabad tightly restricted the boundaries in the final overs. The result ensures that Gujarat Titans will face Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, while Hyderabad finish third.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the SRH vs RCB match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad won against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by fifty-five runs. Despite the loss, RCB secured the top position in the league standings.

Who were the key performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad with the bat?

Abhishek Sharma set a rapid tone with a fifty-six off twenty-two balls. Ishan Kishan scored seventy-nine off forty-six, and Heinrich Klaasen added fifty-one off twenty-four.

What was RCB's strategy while chasing the target?

RCB shifted focus to protecting their net run rate. Venkatesh Iyer provided a quick start, and Rajat Patidar scored a fighting fifty-six.

Did RCB qualify for the playoffs despite the loss?

Yes, RCB's strategic batting ensured they crossed the threshold to mathematically guarantee a top-two playoff spot and cement their position as league leaders.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRH Vs RCB Match Report IPL 2026 Match 67 Scorecard Rajat Patidar Fifty Ishan Kishan 79 Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Result Qualifier 1 Lines
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