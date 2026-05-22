RCB Finish As League Leaders Despite Falling Short In 256 Chase Against SRH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyderabad posted a massive 255 runs, powered by Sharma, Kishan, and Klaasen.

Bengaluru focused on net run rate after early batting momentum.

Visitors secured top spot despite falling 55 runs short.

The result confirms Bengaluru faces Gujarat in Qualifier 1.

SRH vs RCB Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded a comprehensive fifty-five run victory over league leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-octane encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium tonight. Despite suffering a heavy defeat, the visiting side successfully navigated the intricate net run rate parameters to officially secure the absolute top position in the final league standings.

Relentless Batting Masterclass Sets Up Mammoth Target

The home side established absolute dominance after electing to bat first on a pristine, flat playing strip. Opening batsman Abhishek Sharma set a blistering tone by smashing a rapid twenty-two ball fifty-six to dismantle the initial powerplay restrictions.

The momentum was expertly maintained by international wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who anchored the middle overs beautifully with an explosive seventy-nine off forty-six deliveries. South African powerhouse Heinrich Klaasen added severe late carnage, blasting fifty-one runs from just twenty-four balls to propel Hyderabad to a colossal final total of 255 for four.

Strategic Run Calculations Guide Visiting Response

Chasing a near-impossible target of 256 runs, the visiting team shifted their focus toward protecting their superior net run rate position. Explosive opener Venkatesh Iyer provided a flying start, blistering forty-four runs off just nineteen balls.

Following the early loss of standard anchor pillars, captain Rajat Patidar marshalled the middle overs with immense technical composure. Patidar compiled a fighting fifty-six off thirty-nine balls, partnering alongside Krunal Pandya to methodically guide the team toward safety.

Top Spot Secured Amid Elimination Context

The visitors crossed the definitive threshold of 166 runs in the seventeenth over, mathematically guaranteeing a crucial top-two postseason qualification finish. They subsequently breached the 178-run mark to permanently cement their status as outright league leaders heading into the playoffs.

The innings eventually concluded on a respectable 200 for four as Hyderabad tightly restricted the boundaries in the final overs. The result ensures that Gujarat Titans will face Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, while Hyderabad finish third.