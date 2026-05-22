SRH vs RCB Score Live, IPL 2026: Blockbuster Battle For Top Two Playoff Positions Commences

SRH vs RCB Score Live: The Sunrisers Hyderabad host the league-leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 67 of the TATA IPL 2026 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium tonight. With both heavyweight franchises already securing their respective postseason qualification berths, this critical encounter will fundamentally decide which squad walks away with the double chance advantage of a top-two finish.

The Historical Head-to-Head Metric

The overall competitive record between these traditional rivals remains remarkably close across their twenty-seven previous tournament encounters. Hyderabad currently holds a narrow competitive advantage, registering fourteen collective victories compared to twelve wins achieved by Bengaluru.

The reverse fixture played during the opening weekend of the tournament in late March saw Bengaluru record a comfortable six-wicket victory on home turf. However, Hyderabad possesses a highly formidable recent record when playing in front of their passionate home crowd.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The central playing strip at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has emerged as arguably the absolute highest-scoring venue throughout the entire current campaign. The hard, flat surface offers pristine, true bounce with minimal assistance for traditional seam bowlers.

The average first-innings score has comfortably hovered around the 195-run mark during recent evening fixtures under the lights. Spinners may find modest structural assistance and occasional grip from the dry patches during the middle overs of the match.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast Update

The meteorological parameters ahead of the scheduled evening kickoff remain absolutely optimal for a full, uninterrupted forty-over contest. Clear skies are expected to dominate across the region, with the threat of rain remaining below a negligible three per cent.

Ambient temperatures are projected to hover around the upper 30s during live play, though high humidity factors could make it feel considerably warmer on the field. The subtle presence of seasonal evening dew will strongly tempt the captain winning the toss to bowl first.

Predicted Lineup Compositions

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

The home top order features the explosive combination of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, both having cleared boundaries at an astonishing rate this season. The core strength relies heavily on Heinrich Klaasen to anchor the lower middle order power hitting.

The visiting camp welcomes back regular captain Rajat Patidar, who has been officially cleared to play following the successful completion of mandatory concussion protocols. He will partner with the in-form Virat Kohli to spearhead the batting department.