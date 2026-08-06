Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yashasvi Jaiswal referenced Rohit Sharma's iconic stump-mic moment.

Jaiswal shared pictures from India's Sri Lanka series training.

Rohit advised Jaiswal to stay low while fielding.

Jaiswal eyes strong performance in upcoming Sri Lanka Tests.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal gave fans a nostalgic laugh ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series after referencing one of Rohit Sharma's most iconic stump-mic moments. The left-hander shared pictures from India's training session in Colombo and accompanied them with a caption that instantly reminded fans of the former India captain's unforgettable on-field advice during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jaiswal's Caption Brings Back Rohit's Iconic Advice

The Shubman Gill-led Indian team has begun preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with players taking part in fielding drills and net sessions at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

Jaiswal, who was practising close-in catching during Wednesday's session, uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram with a caption that immediately struck a chord with Indian cricket fans.

"Because once a legend said 'jab tak khelega nahi, tab tak uthneka nahi'," Jaiswal wrote.

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The playful post quickly went viral as fans connected it to Rohit Sharma's famous stump-mic comment from India's tour of Australia.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashasvi Jaiswal (@yashasvijaiswal28)

The Rohit Sharma Moment Everyone Remembers

The incident dates back to the Boxing Day Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

During Australia's innings, Jaiswal was fielding at silly point while Ravindra Jadeja was bowling to Steve Smith. As Smith defended a delivery, the youngster instinctively got up before the batter had completed his shot.

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Rohit Sharma, standing nearby, immediately reminded him to stay low and wait until the ball had been played.

"Gully cricket khel raha hai kya? Neeche baith ke rah, jab tak ball khelega nahi, uthne ka nahi!"

The exchange was picked up by the stump microphone and quickly became one of the most shared and talked-about moments of the series. Nearly two years later, Jaiswal has now revived the famous line himself in a light-hearted manner.

Jaiswal Eyes Another Strong Overseas Test Series

The 24-year-old is expected to open the batting alongside KL Rahul when India begin the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on August 15.

Jaiswal has enjoyed a remarkable start to his Test career since making his debut under Rohit Sharma in 2023. He announced himself with a century on debut against the West Indies before producing match-winning performances against England and Australia.

He also became only the third Indian batter after Vinoo Mankad and Virat Kohli to score two double centuries in the same Test series during England's tour of India in 2024.

With India looking to make a strong start to another World Test Championship assignment, Jaiswal will once again be one of the team's biggest batting hopes. Before the cricket begins in Galle, however, his cheeky Instagram caption has already given fans a memorable moment off the field.