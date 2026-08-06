Team India Taken Aback By Practice Pitch, Official Explains Sri Lanka Cricket's Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India surprised by grassy warm-up pitch, per Sri Lanka request.

Official confirmed grass intentional, suitable for three-day fixture.

Warm-up crucial for India assessing combinations before Test series.

Team India were reportedly surprised by the amount of grass left on the pitch for their three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo, just over a week before the opening Test in Galle. While the visitors had expected conditions closer to those likely in the Test series, an official at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) has revealed that the grass cover was prepared following a request from Sri Lanka Cricket.

India Reportedly Questioned Grass Cover On Practice Pitch

India begin their only practice match of the tour on August 7 at the NCC Ground in Colombo before travelling to Galle for the first Test, which starts on August 15.

According to RevSportz, the Indian camp expected a more spin-friendly surface to mirror conditions they are likely to face during the two-match Test series. Instead, the practice wicket carried noticeably more grass than anticipated.

The warm-up fixture was originally scheduled as a four-day match before being reduced to three days, something that influenced the preparation of the surface.

Official Explains Why More Grass Was Left

NCC official A. Francke defended the pitch preparation, saying the amount of grass was intentional and suitable for a three-day fixture.

"The Indian team said that there is too much grass on the wicket, but that is how we keep it because it is a three-day game. You can't give a wicket without grass. Other than that, they were happy with it. The wicket we have given is a good wicket, so I can't tell whether it will favor any team. It depends on how they play," Francke told RevSportz.

He also revealed that the final preparation followed guidance from Sri Lanka Cricket.

"The tinge of grass has been requested by Sri Lanka Cricket, so we will keep it like that. Maybe conditions will change, but normally NCC wickets are good batting tracks. We are hoping that there will be high scores here. But the Indian batters can have good practice here before they go to Galle."

Pitch Expected To Change As Match Progresses

Despite the grass cover, Francke believes the surface will remain balanced and gradually assist spin later in the game.

"Our wicket may help the spinners on the second day or third day. But I will suggest anybody who wins the toss here to bat first. We always prepare good and fair wickets," he said.

The warm-up match gives India one final opportunity to assess combinations before the Test series begins, particularly after several injury setbacks.

India Preparing For Crucial World Test Championship Challenge

The Sri Lanka series forms part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, with India looking to improve their position after mixed results earlier in the campaign.

Shubman Gill's side have been hit by injuries before the tour. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out with a knee injury, while Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are also unavailable.

India hold a dominant record against Sri Lanka in Test cricket, having won 22 of their 45 meetings, while Sri Lanka have won seven and 16 matches have ended in draws. India have not lost a Test series in Sri Lanka since 2008 and will be aiming to maintain that record when the first Test begins in Galle on August 15.