WTC Final Qualification: Why Beating Sri Lanka Is Crucial For India's WTC Final Hopes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled India's squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Scheduled to begin on August 15, the series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle and could play a decisive role in India's hopes of qualifying for the final.

India currently sit fifth in the WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15, trailing leaders Australia. With limited matches left in the cycle, the team will need a strong finish to remain in contention for a place in the 2027 WTC final.

India's Remaining WTC Fixtures

India have nine Tests left in the current WTC cycle. After the two-match series in Sri Lanka, they will travel to New Zealand for another two-Test assignment before hosting Australia for a five-match Test series at home. These nine games will ultimately determine India's qualification fate.

What India Need to Reach WTC Final

To stay firmly in the race, India are likely to require victories in at least seven of their remaining nine Tests. Even then, their qualification could depend on results involving other teams.

Winning eight matches would improve India's PCT to around 68.5, strengthening their chances considerably. A clean sweep of all nine remaining Tests would push the PCT to approximately 74.1, putting India in a commanding position to secure a place in the final.

India qualified for the first two editions of the World Test Championship final in 2021 and 2023, finishing runners-up to New Zealand and Australia respectively. However, they failed to qualify for the 2025 final and will be aiming to return to the title clash in the current cycle.

The two-match IND vs SL Test series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST. Before the official series begins, the Indian team will play a four-day warm-up match in Colombo starting on August 7, 2026.

s