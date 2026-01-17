WPL 2026 Updated Points Table, Most Wickets And Most Runs After UPW vs RCB Match

The 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) has reached a fever pitch following UP Warriorz (UPW) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash.

Smriti Mandhana's RCB squad dismantled UP Warriorz, securing a big nine-wicket win that has completely reshuffled Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Points Table.

With RCB's Grace Harris lighting up the stadium with 85 off 40 balls, her team chased down a target of 144 in just 12.1 overs. This win not only kept RCB's unbeaten streak alive but also catapulted them to top of WPL 2026 Points Table, leaving other teams scrambling to keep pace.

WPL 2026 Updated Points Table

RCB's win has given them a big boost, particularly in their Net Run Rate (NRR), making them the team to beat this season. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz are facing an uphill battle after a string of inconsistent performances.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 6 Points (3 Matches, 3 Wins, 0 Losses) | NRR: +1.828

Mumbai Indians: 4 Points (4 Matches, 2 Wins, 2 Losses) | NRR: +0.469

Gujarat Giants: 4 Points (4 Matches, 2 Wins, 2 Losses) | NRR: -0.319

Delhi Capitals: 2 Points (3 Matches, 1 Win, 2 Losses) | NRR: -0.833

UP Warriorz: 2 Points (4 Matches, 1 Win, 3 Losses) | NRR: -0.906

Most Runs (Orange Cap Leaderboard)

The race for the Orange Cap is intensifying, with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur leading the charge. However, overseas stars like Lizelle Lee and Phoebe Litchfield are hot on her heels.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI): 181 Runs (Avg: 90.50)

Lizelle Lee (DC): 163 Runs (Avg: 54.33)

Phoebe Litchfield (UPW): 150 Runs (Avg: 37.50)

Sophie Devine (GG): 149 Runs (Avg: 37.25)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI): 139 Runs (Avg: 46.33)

Most Wickets (Purple Cap Leaderboard)

On the bowling front, young sensation Nandni Sharma is making waves, holding onto Purple Cap despite heavy competition from established international names like Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine.

Nandni Sharma (DC): 8 Wickets (Best: 5/33)

Shreyanka Patil (RCB): 8 Wickets (Best: 5/23)

Sophie Devine (GG): 8 Wickets (Best: 3/31)

Amelia Kerr (MI): 7 Wickets (Best: 3/24)

Nadine De Klerk (RCB): 7 Wickets (Best: 4/26)

