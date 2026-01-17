Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWPL 2026 Updated Points Table, Most Wickets And Most Runs After UPW vs RCB Match

WPL 2026 Updated Points Table, Most Wickets And Most Runs After UPW vs RCB Match

RCB's win has given them a big boost, particularly in their Net Run Rate (NRR), making them the team to beat this season.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 10:24 AM (IST)

The 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) has reached a fever pitch following UP Warriorz (UPW) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash.

Smriti Mandhana's RCB squad dismantled UP Warriorz, securing a big nine-wicket win that has completely reshuffled Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Points Table.

With RCB's Grace Harris lighting up the stadium with 85 off 40 balls, her team chased down a target of 144 in just 12.1 overs. This win not only kept RCB's unbeaten streak alive but also catapulted them to top of WPL 2026 Points Table, leaving other teams scrambling to keep pace.

WPL 2026 Updated Points Table

RCB's win has given them a big boost, particularly in their Net Run Rate (NRR), making them the team to beat this season. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz are facing an uphill battle after a string of inconsistent performances.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 6 Points (3 Matches, 3 Wins, 0 Losses) | NRR: +1.828

Mumbai Indians: 4 Points (4 Matches, 2 Wins, 2 Losses) | NRR: +0.469

Gujarat Giants: 4 Points (4 Matches, 2 Wins, 2 Losses) | NRR: -0.319

Delhi Capitals: 2 Points (3 Matches, 1 Win, 2 Losses) | NRR: -0.833

UP Warriorz: 2 Points (4 Matches, 1 Win, 3 Losses) | NRR: -0.906

Most Runs (Orange Cap Leaderboard)

The race for the Orange Cap is intensifying, with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur leading the charge. However, overseas stars like Lizelle Lee and Phoebe Litchfield are hot on her heels.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI): 181 Runs (Avg: 90.50)

Lizelle Lee (DC): 163 Runs (Avg: 54.33)

Phoebe Litchfield (UPW): 150 Runs (Avg: 37.50)

Sophie Devine (GG): 149 Runs (Avg: 37.25)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI): 139 Runs (Avg: 46.33)

Most Wickets (Purple Cap Leaderboard)

On the bowling front, young sensation Nandni Sharma is making waves, holding onto Purple Cap despite heavy competition from established international names like Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine.

Nandni Sharma (DC): 8 Wickets (Best: 5/33)

Shreyanka Patil (RCB): 8 Wickets (Best: 5/23)

Sophie Devine (GG): 8 Wickets (Best: 3/31)

Amelia Kerr (MI): 7 Wickets (Best: 3/24)

Nadine De Klerk (RCB): 7 Wickets (Best: 4/26)

Also on ABP Live | Bangladesh Cricket Controversy: Mithun Claims Life Threats Amid Protests, BCB Responds

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
UPW Vs RCB WPL 2026 WPL 2026 Points Table WPL 2026 Most Wickets WPL 2026 Most Runs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget