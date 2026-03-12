A complaint has been lodged against Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in Pune. As per PTI, the complaint, filed by an advocate, accuses Pandya of "insulting" the Indian national flag during the celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Details of Complaint

The application was submitted to the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Pune by advocate Wajid Khan. The primary allegations include:

Misuse of the Tricolour: The complainant alleges that Pandya wrapped the national flag around his body in a manner that violated the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Obscene Behavior: The advocate further claimed that Hardik Pandya engaged in "obscene behavior" on the field while celebrating India’s 96-run victory over New Zealand.

Demand for FIR: The application seeks the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the cricketer, stating that it is the "duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag."

Legal Context

The Flag Code of India and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act specify that the national flag should not be used as a portion of a costume or uniform of any description, nor should it be embroidered or printed upon cushions, handkerchiefs, or napkins. However, athletes wrapping the flag around themselves has been a common sight in Indian sports history, often sparking debate regarding the boundary between patriotic celebration and legal violation.

Hardik's "Redemption" Journey

While the legal matter unfolds, Pandya has been vocal about his emotional journey. Speaking to Star Sports, he described the 2026 title defense as the fulfillment of a personal promise. After the 2024 win in Barbados, Pandya vowed to maintain India’s dominance.

T20 WC 2026 Stats: Hardik Pandya, one of the key players for India in T20 WC campaign, was instrumental in the tournament, scoring two half-centuries and claiming nine wickets, earning him a spot in the ICC's Team of the Tournament.