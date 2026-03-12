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HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya Faces Complaint For Allegedly Disrespecting National Flag After T20 World Cup Final

Hardik Pandya Faces Complaint For Allegedly Disrespecting National Flag After T20 World Cup Final

Pandya has been accused of "insulting" the Indian national flag during the celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 09:54 AM (IST)

A complaint has been lodged against Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in Pune. As per PTI, the complaint, filed by an advocate, accuses Pandya of "insulting" the Indian national flag during the celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Details of Complaint

The application was submitted to the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Pune by advocate Wajid Khan. The primary allegations include:

Misuse of the Tricolour: The complainant alleges that Pandya wrapped the national flag around his body in a manner that violated the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Obscene Behavior: The advocate further claimed that Hardik Pandya engaged in "obscene behavior" on the field while celebrating India’s 96-run victory over New Zealand.

Demand for FIR: The application seeks the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the cricketer, stating that it is the "duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag."

Legal Context

The Flag Code of India and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act specify that the national flag should not be used as a portion of a costume or uniform of any description, nor should it be embroidered or printed upon cushions, handkerchiefs, or napkins. However, athletes wrapping the flag around themselves has been a common sight in Indian sports history, often sparking debate regarding the boundary between patriotic celebration and legal violation.

Hardik's "Redemption" Journey

While the legal matter unfolds, Pandya has been vocal about his emotional journey. Speaking to Star Sports, he described the 2026 title defense as the fulfillment of a personal promise. After the 2024 win in Barbados, Pandya vowed to maintain India’s dominance.

T20 WC 2026 Stats: Hardik Pandya, one of the key players for India in T20 WC campaign, was instrumental in the tournament, scoring two half-centuries and claiming nine wickets, earning him a spot in the ICC's Team of the Tournament.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
National Flag Hardik Pandya T20 World Cup Final
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