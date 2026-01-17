Bangladesh Cricket Controversy: Mohammad Mithun Claims Life Threats Amid Protests, BCB Responds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal had found himself at the centre of a growing controversy after calling for improvement of the strained cricketing relations between Bangladesh and India.

This was following the release of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad ahead of the Indian Premier League, a move that sparked widespread debate back home.

Iqbal’s appeal for calm and conversation appears to have not sit well with sections of the Bangladeshi cricket fraternity and political ecosystem.

He was labelled an “Indian agent” by M. Najmul Islam, former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Director, a remark that quickly snowballed into a major flashpoint.

The comment triggered strong reactions within Bangladesh cricket circles, eventually leading to a protest by several Bangladeshi cricketers, spearheaded by Mohammad Mithun (player and president of the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh).

Notably, Mithun has revealed in an interview with Cricbuzz that he has received life threats for this.

'Never Had An Experience Like This': Mithun On Life Threats

Mohammad Mithun confirmed in the said interview that reports about him receiving life threats were true. Here's what he said:

"It's true and I've never had an experience like this. It's the first time in my life. I don't remember ever being involved in controversial talk. It's going over my head - when have I ever spoken against the country?"

"I don't know how to take this or describe it as it happens with me for the first time. I haven't used any word that goes against the country; I only spoke for the interest of cricket and the players. There is no personal issue here. Since I'm the president of an organization, if I don't talk about players' rights, what's the point of me being in this position? No one is above the country."

BCB Responds To Life Threat Claims

The BCB has reportedly assured that it will look into the allegations surrounding the reported threats, as well as the claims raised by the protesting cricketers.

The board also confirmed that it would examine the statement made by CWAB president Mohammad Mithun, who has said that he received threatening phone calls amid the controversy.