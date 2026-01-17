Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBangladesh Cricket Controversy: Mohammad Mithun Claims Life Threats Amid Protests, BCB Responds

Bangladesh Cricket Controversy: Mohammad Mithun Claims Life Threats Amid Protests, BCB Responds

Bangladesh cricket controversy escalates as CWAB president Mohammad Mithun reveals he received life threats following protests linked to remarks on Tamim Iqbal.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal had found himself at the centre of a growing controversy after calling for improvement of the strained cricketing relations between Bangladesh and India.

This was following the release of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad ahead of the Indian Premier League, a move that sparked widespread debate back home.

Iqbal’s appeal for calm and conversation appears to have not sit well with sections of the Bangladeshi cricket fraternity and political ecosystem.

He was labelled an “Indian agent” by M. Najmul Islam, former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Director, a remark that quickly snowballed into a major flashpoint.

The comment triggered strong reactions within Bangladesh cricket circles, eventually leading to a protest by several Bangladeshi cricketers, spearheaded by Mohammad Mithun (player and president of the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh).

Notably, Mithun has revealed in an interview with Cricbuzz that he has received life threats for this.

'Never Had An Experience Like This': Mithun On Life Threats

Mohammad Mithun confirmed in the said interview that reports about him receiving life threats were true. Here's what he said:

"It's true and I've never had an experience like this. It's the first time in my life. I don't remember ever being involved in controversial talk. It's going over my head - when have I ever spoken against the country?"

"I don't know how to take this or describe it as it happens with me for the first time. I haven't used any word that goes against the country; I only spoke for the interest of cricket and the players. There is no personal issue here. Since I'm the president of an organization, if I don't talk about players' rights, what's the point of me being in this position? No one is above the country."

BCB Responds To Life Threat Claims

The BCB has reportedly assured that it will look into the allegations surrounding the reported threats, as well as the claims raised by the protesting cricketers.

The board also confirmed that it would examine the statement made by CWAB president Mohammad Mithun, who has said that he received threatening phone calls amid the controversy.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tamim Iqbal call for improved cricketing relations between Bangladesh and India?

Tamim Iqbal called for improved relations following the controversy surrounding Mustafizur Rahman's release from the Kolkata Knight Riders, sparking debate in Bangladesh.

What controversy arose after Mustafizur Rahman's release from the IPL?

Mustafizur Rahman's early release from the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL sparked debate in Bangladesh and led to Tamim Iqbal's call for better cricketing ties.

Who labeled Tamim Iqbal an 'Indian agent' and what was the reaction?

M. Najmul Islam, a former BCB Director, labeled Tamim Iqbal an 'Indian agent.' This remark triggered strong reactions and protests from Bangladeshi cricketers.

Did Mohammad Mithun receive death threats?

Yes, Mohammad Mithun confirmed in an interview that he has received life threats due to his involvement in the controversy surrounding the players' rights.

How has the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) responded to the threats and claims?

The BCB has assured that it will investigate the allegations of threats and the claims raised by protesting cricketers, including those made by Mohammad Mithun.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamim Iqbal Controversy Mohammad Mithun Life Threats Bangladesh Cricket Protest CWAB President
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget