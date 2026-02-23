Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Will MS Dhoni Really Play In IPL 2026? CSK CEO Breaks Silence On Thala's Role

Will MS Dhoni Really Play In IPL 2026? CSK CEO Breaks Silence On Thala's Role

Kasi Viswanathan ended months of speculation. As MS Dhoni prepares for his 19th season, take a look at the bold trades and strategic rules that are keeping the legend in Chennai.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
The question that has dominated Indian cricket discussions for nearly a decade has finally received a definitive answer. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has officially cleared the air regarding the future of the franchise’s most celebrated icon. Speaking to the media on Sunday, February 22, Viswanathan confirmed that the 44-year-old legend is set to return for19th season of the tournament.

“He will play, he will play,” Viswanathan stated during a press briefing, according to PTI.

Tactical Manoeuvres and the Uncapped Advantage

From a financial perspective, the 2026 season sees CSK utilizing a specific loophole in IPL’s player regulations to their advantage. Dhoni will once again be classified as an "uncapped player," a designation available to retired international cricketers who have not played for the national side in five or more years. This move allows the franchise to retain him for a modest ₹4 crore, ensuring that the bulk of their auction purse remains available to bolster rest of the squad.

However, the roster won't just be about familiar faces. In a massive trade that has reshaped the league's landscape, CSK acquired Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals, sending Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran the other way. This trade is widely viewed as the most significant step the franchise has taken toward a post-Dhoni succession plan.

Will MS Dhoni Play in IPL 2026

While the announcement ensures Dhoni's presence in the dugout, his role on the field is expected to be more specialized than in previous years. Sources within the franchise have indicated that the management intends to use him sparingly to prevent aggravating his persistent knee and back injuries. The arrival of Samson provides a high-quality alternative behind the stumps, allowing the team to rest the veteran during taxing away trips.

The Impact Player rule remains a critical factor in this arrangement. By utilizing this rule, the coaching staff can bring Dhoni into the game specifically for his finishing abilities or his tactical captaincy in pressure situations without requiring him to endure the physical strain of keeping wicket for a full 20-over innings.

Brand Equity and the Chepauk Factor

Beyond the tactical benefits, the decision to bring Dhoni back for at least one more year is a calculated business move. Following a 2025 season where the team finished at the bottom of the table, the franchise remains aware that the "Thala" factor is the primary driver of stadium occupancy and commercial value. Whether the team is winning or losing, the sight of Dhoni in the yellow jersey ensures that the MA Chidambaram Stadium remains a fortress of support, stabilizing the brand's worth during a period of transition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will MS Dhoni play in the upcoming IPL season?

Yes, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that MS Dhoni will play in the upcoming season. He is expected to have a more specialized role.

How will MS Dhoni be classified under the new regulations?

Dhoni will be classified as an 'uncapped player', allowing CSK to retain him for ₹4 crore. This designation is available to retired international cricketers who haven't played for their national team in five years.

What impact does the Sanju Samson trade have on CSK's succession plan?

The acquisition of Sanju Samson is seen as a significant step towards a post-Dhoni succession plan. Samson provides a high-quality alternative behind the stumps.

How will the Impact Player rule benefit MS Dhoni's role?

The Impact Player rule allows CSK to use Dhoni for his finishing abilities or captaincy in crucial moments without him needing to keep wicket for the entire innings.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Kasi Viswanathan
Top Headlines

