Will MS Dhoni Really Play In IPL 2026? CSK CEO Breaks Silence On Thala's Role

The question that has dominated Indian cricket discussions for nearly a decade has finally received a definitive answer. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has officially cleared the air regarding the future of the franchise’s most celebrated icon. Speaking to the media on Sunday, February 22, Viswanathan confirmed that the 44-year-old legend is set to return for19th season of the tournament.

“He will play, he will play,” Viswanathan stated during a press briefing, according to PTI.

Tactical Manoeuvres and the Uncapped Advantage

From a financial perspective, the 2026 season sees CSK utilizing a specific loophole in IPL’s player regulations to their advantage. Dhoni will once again be classified as an "uncapped player," a designation available to retired international cricketers who have not played for the national side in five or more years. This move allows the franchise to retain him for a modest ₹4 crore, ensuring that the bulk of their auction purse remains available to bolster rest of the squad.

However, the roster won't just be about familiar faces. In a massive trade that has reshaped the league's landscape, CSK acquired Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals, sending Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran the other way. This trade is widely viewed as the most significant step the franchise has taken toward a post-Dhoni succession plan.

Will MS Dhoni Play in IPL 2026

While the announcement ensures Dhoni's presence in the dugout, his role on the field is expected to be more specialized than in previous years. Sources within the franchise have indicated that the management intends to use him sparingly to prevent aggravating his persistent knee and back injuries. The arrival of Samson provides a high-quality alternative behind the stumps, allowing the team to rest the veteran during taxing away trips.

The Impact Player rule remains a critical factor in this arrangement. By utilizing this rule, the coaching staff can bring Dhoni into the game specifically for his finishing abilities or his tactical captaincy in pressure situations without requiring him to endure the physical strain of keeping wicket for a full 20-over innings.

Brand Equity and the Chepauk Factor

Beyond the tactical benefits, the decision to bring Dhoni back for at least one more year is a calculated business move. Following a 2025 season where the team finished at the bottom of the table, the franchise remains aware that the "Thala" factor is the primary driver of stadium occupancy and commercial value. Whether the team is winning or losing, the sight of Dhoni in the yellow jersey ensures that the MA Chidambaram Stadium remains a fortress of support, stabilizing the brand's worth during a period of transition.