Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWill MS Dhoni Play CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update

Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update

Chennai Super Kings are heading into this match after a disappointing outing, where they faltered with both the bat and the ball.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 05:39 PM (IST)

Will MS Dhoni play CSK vs PBKS match: Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Punjab Kings in the seventh match of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ahead of the clash, the biggest question on every CSK fan’s mind is whether MS Dhoni will return to action after missing the previous game against Rajasthan Royals due to injury.

MS Dhoni had picked up a calf injury during a practice session roughly a week ago, which ruled him out of the last match. In his absence, Sanju Samson took over wicketkeeping responsibilities. Dhoni has now resumed training, but uncertainty still surrounds his availability for today’s game at Chepauk.

Latest Update On Dhoni’s Fitness

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings released an official statement confirming that Dhoni is undergoing rehabilitation for his calf injury. The franchise indicated that he is unlikely to feature in matches during the first two weeks of IPL 2026, raising doubts about his immediate return.

Although Dhoni has been seen participating in training sessions - focusing on power-hitting and fitness drills - he has not resumed wicketkeeping duties yet. During practice, Sanju Samson continued working behind the stumps, which suggests that Dhoni may still not be fully match-fit for tonight's CSK vs PBKS match.

CSK Need Strong Comeback

Chennai Super Kings are coming off a disappointing performance in their previous outing, where they struggled in both batting and bowling departments. The Rajasthan Royals bowled CSK out for just 127 runs and then chased down the target of 128 comfortably with 47 balls remaining.

With another crucial match ahead, CSK will need a much-improved all-round performance, regardless of whether Dhoni is able to return to the playing XI.

Also on ABP Live | Yuvraj Speaks Out On Father Yograj Singh's Comments, Apologises To Dhoni, Kapil Dev

Also on ABP Live | Lalit Modi Erupts After Goenka-Pant IPL Video Goes Viral: 'Would Have Banned Him Immediately'

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Will MS Dhoni play in the CSK vs PBKS match?

MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf injury. While he has resumed training, he has not yet resumed wicketkeeping duties, creating uncertainty about his availability.

Why did MS Dhoni miss the previous CSK match?

MS Dhoni missed the previous game against Rajasthan Royals due to a calf injury he sustained during a practice session about a week ago.

What is the latest update on MS Dhoni's fitness?

The franchise stated Dhoni is undergoing rehabilitation and is unlikely to play in the first two weeks of IPL 2026. He is training but not yet keeping wickets.

How did CSK perform in their last match?

Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing performance in their last outing, getting bowled out for 127 and losing to Rajasthan Royals comfortably.

Published at : 03 Apr 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK CSK Vs PBKS MS Dhoni IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update
Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update
Cricket
The 'Nagma Chapter': Most Talked-About Rumor Of Sourav Ganguly Era
The 'Nagma Chapter': Most Talked-About Rumor Of Sourav Ganguly Era
Cricket
Yuvraj Speaks Out On Father Yograj Singh's Comments, Apologises To Dhoni, Kapil Dev
Yuvraj Speaks Out On Father Yograj Singh's Comments, Apologises To Dhoni, Kapil Dev
Cricket
Sri Lankan Cricket: Love Triangle That Stirred Dressing Room Tensions
Sri Lankan Cricket: Love Triangle That Stirred Dressing Room Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Iraq and Israel with Drones & Missiles, Escalating Middle East Conflict
Breaking Update: Iran Claims Multiple US F-35 Strikes Amid Rising Middle East Missile Tensions
War Alert: Iran Claims Two U.S. F-35 Fighter Jets Shot Down Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Middle East conflict: Iran, Oman Launch Joint Protocol for Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India's Lipulekh Trade Challenge With Nepal's Balen Shah Government
Opinion
Embed widget