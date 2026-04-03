Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update

Will MS Dhoni play CSK vs PBKS match: Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Punjab Kings in the seventh match of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ahead of the clash, the biggest question on every CSK fan’s mind is whether MS Dhoni will return to action after missing the previous game against Rajasthan Royals due to injury.

MS Dhoni had picked up a calf injury during a practice session roughly a week ago, which ruled him out of the last match. In his absence, Sanju Samson took over wicketkeeping responsibilities. Dhoni has now resumed training, but uncertainty still surrounds his availability for today’s game at Chepauk.

Latest Update On Dhoni’s Fitness

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings released an official statement confirming that Dhoni is undergoing rehabilitation for his calf injury. The franchise indicated that he is unlikely to feature in matches during the first two weeks of IPL 2026, raising doubts about his immediate return.

Although Dhoni has been seen participating in training sessions - focusing on power-hitting and fitness drills - he has not resumed wicketkeeping duties yet. During practice, Sanju Samson continued working behind the stumps, which suggests that Dhoni may still not be fully match-fit for tonight's CSK vs PBKS match.

CSK Need Strong Comeback

Chennai Super Kings are coming off a disappointing performance in their previous outing, where they struggled in both batting and bowling departments. The Rajasthan Royals bowled CSK out for just 127 runs and then chased down the target of 128 comfortably with 47 balls remaining.

With another crucial match ahead, CSK will need a much-improved all-round performance, regardless of whether Dhoni is able to return to the playing XI.

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