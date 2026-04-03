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HomeSportsCricketThe 'Nagma Chapter': Most Talked-About Rumour Of Sourav Ganguly Era

The 'Nagma Chapter': Most Talked-About Rumour Of Sourav Ganguly Era

Amid the intense media frenzy, Sourav Ganguly’s wife, Dona, stood firmly by his side, dismissing the reports as “rubbish” and “completely fabricated.”

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 06:03 PM (IST)

In the early 2000s, while Sourav Ganguly was revolutionizing Indian cricket as its fearless captain, he found himself at the center of a different kind of storm. For a brief period, the nation’s attention shifted from his off-side boundaries to unverified rumors linking him with popular actress Nagma.

The Reported Incident

The frenzy reached its peak in 2001 when the two were reportedly spotted visiting a temple in South India together. This sighting sparked intense media speculation, leading to headlines that questioned the stability of the captain’s personal life during a critical phase of his career.

Support of a Partner

Throughout the media firestorm, Ganguly’s wife, Dona, remained a pillar of strength. She famously dismissed the reports as "rubbish" and "purely fabricated," standing firmly by her husband. Her dignified response played a big role in silencing the tabloid chatter at the time, allowing the focus to return to Ganguly’s leadership on the pitch.

The Reflective "Twist"

Years later, the narrative resurfaced when Nagma reportedly gave interviews that allegedly hinted at a past connection. She suggested that while there may have been a relationship, it was mutually ended to prioritize his career and the immense pressure of captaining a cricket-obsessed nation. Despite these claims, the Gangulys have never officially validated the reports, maintaining a united and private family life.

Sourav Ganguly’s Captaincy Legacy

Sourav Ganguly is widely regarded as the visionary who instilled a "fearless" DNA into Indian cricket. Taking the reins in 2000 during a period of turmoil, "Dada" transformed India into a global powerhouse, specifically improving their overseas record.

Under his leadership, India won 21 out of 49 Tests, including the iconic 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a historic series win in Pakistan (2004). In ODIs, he led India to the 2003 World Cup Final and a famous NatWest Series victory (2002). With 11,363 ODI runs and a knack for nurturing legends like Sehwag, Yuvraj, and Dhoni, Ganguly’s true stats lie in the champions he built.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What were the rumors surrounding Sourav Ganguly in the early 2000s?

In the early 2000s, unverified rumors linked Sourav Ganguly with actress Nagma, sparking intense media speculation.

How did Sourav Ganguly's wife, Dona, react to the rumors?

Dona Ganguly dismissed the reports as

Did Nagma ever comment on the rumored relationship with Sourav Ganguly?

Years later, Nagma reportedly hinted at a past connection, suggesting it ended to prioritize Ganguly's career.

What is Sourav Ganguly's legacy as a captain?

Sourav Ganguly is credited with instilling a

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sourav Ganguly Sourav Ganguly Wife
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