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HomeSportsIPLLalit Modi Erupts After Goenka-Pant IPL Video Goes Viral: 'Would Have Banned Him Immediately'

Lalit Modi Erupts After Goenka-Pant IPL Video Goes Viral: 'Would Have Banned Him Immediately'

Lalit Modi slams LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka after viral interaction with Rishabh Pant after loss to DC, as franchise issues clarification amid IPL 2026 controversy.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka found himself at the centre of online discussion following his team’s defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026. Cameras captured what appeared to be an intense post-match exchange between Goenka and skipper Rishabh Pant, sparking widespread reactions across social media. The clip quickly gained traction, with many questioning whether such public interactions were necessary after a loss. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also weighed in, stating that there was no need for it. The controversy escalated further when former IPL chairman Lalit Modi responded strongly to the incident, stating that he would have had the LSG owner banned if he was still in charge of the league.

Lalit Modi’s Explosive Reaction

Replying to Vaughan’s remarks, Modi delivered a scathing assessment of Goenka’s conduct.

"I told you this guy @DrSanjivGoenka, owner of @LucknowIPL, is a complete loser and joker of the highest order. I am seriously embarrassed by his behaviour. I created the @IPL for fans and players alike, not for this to happen every time, every year. If I was still chairman and commissioner, I would have banned him immediately and made him forfeit his ownership of the team forever. He is a complete pompous clown. There is a clause in the franchise agreement for this exact issue. #BCCI implement it-keep integrity above all. Sucking up to the powers that be is not the way to allow him to get away. Fans and players alike will remember,"

Amid the growing chatter, LSG issued a response to offer their side of the story. The franchise attempted to downplay the situation by sharing additional footage from the moment.

"Not everything you see is the true story." the franchise posted, alongside a different angle of the interaction.

Echoes of a Previous Viral Moment

This is not the first time Goenka’s animated conversations have gone viral.

During IPL 2024, a similar video featuring then-captain KL Rahul had also sparked debate online. The latest episode involving Pant has led many to revisit that earlier incident, further intensifying scrutiny around the owner’s on-field presence.

While team owners often remain closely involved with their squads, such moments continue to ignite discussions about boundaries and professionalism in high-pressure environments like the IPL.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the online discussion involving the Lucknow Super Giants owner?

Sanjiv Goenka was seen in an intense post-match exchange with skipper Rishabh Pant after their team's defeat to Delhi Capitals, which was captured on camera.

What was Lalit Modi's reaction to the incident?

Lalit Modi strongly criticized Goenka's behavior, calling him a 'loser and joker' and stated he would have banned him and made him forfeit his ownership if he were still IPL chairman.

How did the Lucknow Super Giants franchise respond to the controversy?

LSG attempted to downplay the situation by sharing additional footage from a different angle, suggesting that not everything seen is the true story.

Has Sanjiv Goenka been involved in similar viral moments before?

Yes, a similar video featuring Goenka and then-captain KL Rahul during IPL 2024 had also sparked debate online, making this not the first time his interactions have gone viral.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalit Modi DC IPL LSG Sanjiv Goenka
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