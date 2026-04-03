Lalit Modi Erupts After Goenka-Pant IPL Video Goes Viral: 'Would Have Banned Him Immediately'

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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka found himself at the centre of online discussion following his team’s defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026. Cameras captured what appeared to be an intense post-match exchange between Goenka and skipper Rishabh Pant, sparking widespread reactions across social media. The clip quickly gained traction, with many questioning whether such public interactions were necessary after a loss. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also weighed in, stating that there was no need for it. The controversy escalated further when former IPL chairman Lalit Modi responded strongly to the incident, stating that he would have had the LSG owner banned if he was still in charge of the league.

🚨SANJIV GOENKA SLAM RISHABH PANT🚨



Just look at Rishabh Pant’s face when Goenka questioned him just minutes after LSG’s loss to DC.🙄



This is not good for any Indian player.🤯



BCCI should ban this type of owners.pic.twitter.com/Fb1UsE7Usu April 2, 2026

Lalit Modi’s Explosive Reaction

I told you this guy @DrSanjivGoenka owner of @LucknowIPL is a complete looser and joker of the highest order - i am seriously embarrassed with his behaviour. I created the @IPL for fans and players alike. Not for this to happen every time every year. If I was still Chairman and… https://t.co/5mHzg8RAY1 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 2, 2026

Replying to Vaughan’s remarks, Modi delivered a scathing assessment of Goenka’s conduct.

"I told you this guy @DrSanjivGoenka, owner of @LucknowIPL, is a complete loser and joker of the highest order. I am seriously embarrassed by his behaviour. I created the @IPL for fans and players alike, not for this to happen every time, every year. If I was still chairman and commissioner, I would have banned him immediately and made him forfeit his ownership of the team forever. He is a complete pompous clown. There is a clause in the franchise agreement for this exact issue. #BCCI implement it-keep integrity above all. Sucking up to the powers that be is not the way to allow him to get away. Fans and players alike will remember,"

Amid the growing chatter, LSG issued a response to offer their side of the story. The franchise attempted to downplay the situation by sharing additional footage from the moment.

"Not everything you see is the true story." the franchise posted, alongside a different angle of the interaction.

Not everything you see is the true story, here’s the unfiltered post match vibes, when cameras don’t cut. pic.twitter.com/EiPMWrmlkQ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 2, 2026

Echoes of a Previous Viral Moment

This is not the first time Goenka’s animated conversations have gone viral.

During IPL 2024, a similar video featuring then-captain KL Rahul had also sparked debate online. The latest episode involving Pant has led many to revisit that earlier incident, further intensifying scrutiny around the owner’s on-field presence.

While team owners often remain closely involved with their squads, such moments continue to ignite discussions about boundaries and professionalism in high-pressure environments like the IPL.