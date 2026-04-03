Yuvraj Speaks Out On Father Yograj Singh's Comments, Apologises To Dhoni, Kapil Dev

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Yuvraj Singh Apologises To Dhoni, Kapil Dev: Former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, has publicly addressed the controversy surrounding remarks made by his father, Yograj Singh, about Indian cricket legends MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev. Speaking in an interview with SportsTak, Yuvraj made it clear that he does not share his father’s views and expressed regret over the situation. Yograj Singh, himself a former Indian cricketer, had earlier made strong statements targeting both Dhoni and Kapil, which drew criticism from the cricketing community.

Yuvraj Singh Speaks Out On Controversy

Yuvraj Singh did not hold back while addressing the issue, revealing that he had already spoken to his father about the remarks. The former all-rounder emphasised that such statements were inappropriate and made it clear that he does not endorse them.

He also highlighted how such remarks reflect on him personally, given his long association with both players.

"I would like to apologise to Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni for these comments, I told dad, it's not okay."

"Kapil was a great player and captain for India. I don't know what the issue was between him and my father. I have played with MS Dhoni and have always expressed my relationship with him. But what my dad has said about him, I told him, 'it's not okay.' It reflects on me as I have played with him."

He further added that he had urged his father to refrain from making such comments in the future.

"I told him I would appreciate it if he didn't say these things, whatever the reasons. I sincerely would like to apologise to both of them. And they also know that those words are not mine. As cricketers, I have huge respect for them for whatever they have done for the country,"

A Personal Stand Amid Public Controversy

Yograj Singh had blamed Dhoni for affecting the latter stages of Yuvraj’s career, while also criticising Kapil Dev over past selection decisions. However, Yuvraj reiterated his deep respect for both cricketers, underlining their immense contribution to Indian cricket.

Yuvraj’s response has been seen as an attempt to draw a clear line between his own views and those of his father.

By issuing a direct apology, he has sought to reaffirm his respect for two of India’s most celebrated captains while addressing a controversy that quickly gained widespread attention.