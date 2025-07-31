Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRain Threatens 5th Test: Who Wins IND vs ENG Test Series If Match Gets Washed Out?

India vs England five-match Test series currently stands at 2-1 in England’s favour.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 07:47 PM (IST)

The fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval has encountered a major hurdle — unpredictable weather.

With rain delaying the toss on Day 1 and showers forecast on the final day as well, concerns are mounting over whether the match will reach a definitive result.

Must-win situation for India

This five-match series currently stands at 2-1 in England’s favour. After suffering a defeat in the Edgbaston Test, England bounced back with victories in Leeds and Lord’s. The fourth Test at Manchester ended in a hard-fought draw.

As it stands, India must win this Oval Test to level the series 2-2. A drawn or washed-out game would mean England wins the series 2-1.

Unlike the World Test Championship Final or a knockout game, a regular Test match in a bilateral series does not have a reserve day. If inclement weather results in a full washout or a draw, there’s no scope to extend the match. The result would stand as it is, and the current scoreline would determine the series winner.

For India, the stakes are high. A drawn series would have given them confidence ahead of the upcoming Test assignments, especially with a transition phase in leadership and team structure. But a series loss could bring scrutiny upon team management, especially in light of recent overseas Test performances.

Day 5 again looks vulnerable to showers

While forecasts show a window of play for the middle three days, Day 5 again looks vulnerable to showers. Both sides will be hoping to make the most of whatever time they get on the field. If the match does head to a dramatic finish, weather permitting, it could yet turn into a classic Oval showdown.

In short: if rain washes out the Test, England takes the series 2-1.

Also on ABP Live | Gautam Gambhir To Face Heat? Cricket Great Makes Bold Claim

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 07:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND Vs ENG Rain IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Oval Weather Update Oval Rain Update
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
'Not A Dead Economy': Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
