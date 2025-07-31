The fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval has encountered a major hurdle — unpredictable weather.

With rain delaying the toss on Day 1 and showers forecast on the final day as well, concerns are mounting over whether the match will reach a definitive result.

Must-win situation for India

This five-match series currently stands at 2-1 in England’s favour. After suffering a defeat in the Edgbaston Test, England bounced back with victories in Leeds and Lord’s. The fourth Test at Manchester ended in a hard-fought draw.

As it stands, India must win this Oval Test to level the series 2-2. A drawn or washed-out game would mean England wins the series 2-1.

Unlike the World Test Championship Final or a knockout game, a regular Test match in a bilateral series does not have a reserve day. If inclement weather results in a full washout or a draw, there’s no scope to extend the match. The result would stand as it is, and the current scoreline would determine the series winner.

For India, the stakes are high. A drawn series would have given them confidence ahead of the upcoming Test assignments, especially with a transition phase in leadership and team structure. But a series loss could bring scrutiny upon team management, especially in light of recent overseas Test performances.

Day 5 again looks vulnerable to showers

While forecasts show a window of play for the middle three days, Day 5 again looks vulnerable to showers. Both sides will be hoping to make the most of whatever time they get on the field. If the match does head to a dramatic finish, weather permitting, it could yet turn into a classic Oval showdown.

In short: if rain washes out the Test, England takes the series 2-1.

