Gautam Gambhir To Face Heat? Cricket Great Makes Bold Claim

Shubman Gill's captaincy tenure has officially begun with the high-stakes Test series against England, a defining moment not just for him but also for India’s newly appointed head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

While Gill will be looking to build a legacy as a leader, former England captain Mike Atherton has raised serious concerns over Gambhir’s position should India falter again in this format.

Atherton, speaking on Sky Sports, pointed out that India has now lost two consecutive Test series — a 0-3 defeat at home against New Zealand and a 1-3 loss to Australia in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He suggested that another series defeat, this time against England, could see pressure mount on Gambhir, particularly given the high expectations Indian fans have from their team.

India's performance under Gambhir

Despite India boasting world-class talent and depth, their recent red-ball performances have raised eyebrows.

Since Gambhir took charge, India has won just one out of three Test series — against Bangladesh — and failed to secure victories against stronger teams. Atherton stressed that with the kind of resources India has, the expectation is always to win, especially in home conditions or even when traveling with a full-strength squad.

India's strong form in ODIs, T20Is

However, it’s worth noting that under head coach Gautam Gambhir’s guidance, India's white-ball form has been commendable.

The team remains unbeaten in T20I and ODI series since his appointment, and notably clinched the 2025 Champions Trophy. His coaching acumen in shorter formats has earned praise, but in a cricket-crazy nation like India, sustained red-ball success is equally, if not more, essential for a coach’s legacy.

As India continues its battle against England, all eyes will be on the outcome — not just for Gill's leadership trajectory, but also to gauge whether Gambhir can withstand the growing scrutiny in the Test arena.