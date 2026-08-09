Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former player Rahane seeks clarity on Rohit's 2027 World Cup role.

BCCI dismissed retirement speculation.

Rohit's strong performances, including a Lord's 138, prove his worth.

Rohit Sharma ODI Future: Rohit Sharma’s place in India’s plans for ICC World Cup 2027 continues to attract plenty of attention, but former India batsman Ajinkya Rahane believes there should be far greater clarity surrounding the veteran’s future. Questions over Rohit have largely centred on his age and fitness rather than a lack of recent performances. The former India captain remains one of the most accomplished ODI batsmans of his generation and recently provided another reminder of his class during India’s series in England.

Rahane Wants India To Make Rohit’s World Cup Role Clear

Speculation intensified before the third ODI against England at Lord’s, with reports suggesting the match could potentially mark Rohit Sharma’s final appearance for India.

The BCCI, however, moved quickly to dismiss those claims. For Ajinkya Rahane, India should not leave the veteran guessing about where he stands.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, he argued that Rohit deserves a direct commitment from the team management if he remains part of the World Cup plans.

"I think it's important to tell Rohit Sharma that he's going to play the 2027 World Cup,"

Rahane believes Rohit’s contribution over the years makes his experience particularly valuable when India prepare for another World Cup campaign.

"If you see his contribution throughout so many years, it's been amazing. So you need the experience of such a player in the World Cup. That discussion shouldn't even happen. If you say once, 'Rohit Sharma, you're going to play,' that's it. You can't go series by series because he's such a big player,"

Rohit Answers Critics With Lord’s Masterclass

Rohit Sharma’s future has become a recurring talking point around virtually every ODI series India have played in recent months. Yet his performances suggest he still has plenty to offer in the format.

Since October 2025, Rohit has played 15 ODIs and produced two scores above 120.

He has also passed 70 runs on four occasions during that period.

His most recent major statement came at Lord’s against England, where Rohit produced a superb 138 to silence doubts surrounding his form.

The innings strengthened the argument that his experience and ability remain valuable assets for India.