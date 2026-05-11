Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRupee Plunges 139 Paise To 94.90 Against US Dollar Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions

Rupee Plunges 139 Paise To 94.90 Against US Dollar Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions

The rupee crashed 139 paise to 94.90 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday after Trump rejected Iran's ceasefire proposal, sending crude oil prices surging and rattling domestic markets.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 May 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Strengthening dollar and FPI outflows further pressured rupee.

Mumbai: The rupee crashed 139 paise to 94.90 against the greenback in early trade on Monday after President Donald Trump rejected Iran's response to the US's peace proposal, following which crude oil prices surged rapidly.

A strengthening US dollar and steep FPI outflows further pressured the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.97 against the US dollar before inching up to 94.90, down a staggering 139 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee pared its losses and ended with a sharp gain of 71 paise at 93.51 against the greenback.

Iran has sent its response to the latest US ceasefire proposal via Pakistani mediators and wants negotiations to focus on permanently ending the war, Iran's state-run media said on Sunday.

Trump rejected Iran's proposal to end the months-long war as "totally unacceptable" without sharing details even as a key Republican leader urged him to consider the "military option".

"After US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's response to the US Peace proposal, Brent oil rose higher, dollar index also higher and risky assets lower. Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued while Hezbollah said it struck Israeli army camps with drones while the UAE also intercepted drones from Iran," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

"Thus the war continues keeping oil prices higher and accordingly rupee opened lower than Friday's close," he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 98.20, up 0.20 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose sharply by 4.17 per cent to USD 105.5 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex plummeted 810.35 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 76,517.84, while the Nifty tanked 225.40 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 23,950.75.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,110.60 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 7.794 billion to USD 690.693 billion during the week ended May 1, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week ended April 24, the overall reserves declined by USD 4.82 billion to USD 698.487 billion. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current trend in India's foreign exchange reserves?

India's forex reserves have dropped by USD 7.794 billion to USD 690.693 billion in the week ended May 1.

Published at : 11 May 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar Iran Forex TRUMP Exchange Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Rupee Plunges 139 Paise To 94.90 Against US Dollar Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions
Rupee Plunges 139 Paise To 94.90 Against US Dollar Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions
Business
Bank Holidays From May 11-17: Check Full List Of Bank Closures This Week
Bank Holidays From May 11-17: Check Full List Of Bank Closures This Week
Business
Adani Group Announces Rs 1,060 Crore Cement Grinding Unit In MP’s Guna, 1,500 Jobs Expected
Adani Group Announces Rs 1,060 Cr Cement Grinding Unit In MP, 1,500 Jobs Expected
Business
Trump’s EU Tariff Threat Overshadows G7 Trade Talks In Paris
Trump’s EU Tariff Threat Overshadows G7 Trade Talks In Paris
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Sensex Opens With Sharp 850-Point Fall
BIG UPDATE: Late-Night Clash Escalates Into Large-Scale Property Damage In Pune
BIG BREAKING: Severe Road Accident Reported In Canada As Car-Bike Collision Shocks City
TOP STORY: Watchman Stabbed To Death Near Police Station Gate In Nawada
BIG BREAKING: Narendra Modi Issues Detailed Action Plan Amid Global Energy Crisis
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget