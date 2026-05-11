Iltija Mufti’s X Account Blocked Over Syed Ali Shah Geelani Video Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iltija Mufti's X account withheld in India post-press conference.

X displayed a legal notice for users accessing her profile.

FIR registered over sharing video of late Hurriyat leader Geelani.

The X account of Iltija Mufti was withheld in India just hours after she addressed a press conference in Srinagar. Users attempting to access her profile were shown a notice stating that the account had been restricted “in response to a legal demand”. The move comes days after Kashmir Cyber Police registered an FIR over the sharing of a video clip featuring late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, alleging that the content could promote separatist sentiments and disturb public order.

X Account Blocked

Social media platform X displayed a legal notice for Indian users trying to open Iltija Mufti’s account. The notice stated that access had been withheld following a legal request, a mechanism commonly used when authorities seek restrictions under local laws or government directives.

The development took place shortly after Mufti held a press briefing in Srinagar. While the exact legal order behind the restriction has not been made public, the action has drawn political attention in Jammu and Kashmir, especially amid heightened scrutiny of online content linked to separatist narratives.

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FIR Over Geelani Video

Earlier, Cyber Police Srinagar registered FIR No. 11 under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities alleged that certain online posts and videos were capable of encouraging separatist ideology and could potentially threaten public order in the region.

The FIR reportedly relates to the circulation of a video clip featuring Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a prominent separatist leader who died in 2021. Officials have not publicly disclosed the names of all those under investigation.

Iltija Mufti, however, publicly stated that she alone should be held responsible for sharing the video. She also urged authorities not to harass individuals who merely reposted the content or reacted to it online.

The incident has once again sparked debate over freedom of expression, social media regulation and the growing use of legal provisions to monitor digital activity in sensitive regions such as Jammu and Kashmir.

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