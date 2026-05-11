IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Grabs Purple Cap, But Orange Cap Fight Gets Tense

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads Purple Cap race with 21 wickets.

Klaasen maintains Orange Cap lead with 494 runs.

RCB secured dramatic win against Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2026: The race for the Orange and Purple Caps in IPL 2026 is becoming increasingly intense as the tournament heads towards the business end. Sunday’s double header brought major changes to the leaderboard after thrilling wins for Chennai Super Kings (CSL) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). While Chennai defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the first game of the day, Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged past Mumbai Indians (MI) in a dramatic last-ball finish. The biggest star of the night turned out to be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who delivered a match-winning all-round performance.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Climbs To The Top Of Purple Cap Standings

The experienced RCB pacer produced a brilliant spell against Mumbai Indians, finishing with figures of 4/23 in his four overs. Apart from his bowling heroics, Bhuvneshwar also smashed a crucial six in the final over to help RCB secure an unforgettable victory.

With this performance, Bhuvneshwar has now moved to the top of the Purple Cap standings. The veteran fast bowler has picked up 21 wickets in 11 matches this season and has overtaken Anshul Kamboj in the race for the tournament’s leading wicket-taker award.

Anshul now sits second with 19 wickets, while Kagiso Rabada occupies third place with 18 wickets. Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav and Ishan Malinga of Sunrisers Hyderabad have both claimed 16 wickets so far. Rashid Khan follows closely with 15 wickets to his name.

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Klaasen Continues To Lead The Orange Cap Battle

The Orange Cap race is equally exciting, with Heinrich Klaasen currently leading the charts. The Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter has scored 494 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 157 this season.

Teammate Abhishek Sharma is not far behind with 475 runs, while KL Rahul of Delhi Capitals holds third position with 468 runs.Shubman Gill, leading Gujarat Titans, stands fourth with 462 runs. His teammate Sai Sudharsan and rising youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi have both scored 440 runs so far in the competition.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson is placed sixth with 430 runs. The Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter contributed a quick 28-run cameo off 14 balls against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

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