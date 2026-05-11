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HomeElectionBengal BJP Govt Finalises Key Portfolios, Takes Big Decisions In First Cabinet Meet

Bengal BJP Govt Finalises Key Portfolios, Takes Big Decisions In First Cabinet Meet

BJP’s Bengal government has reportedly finalised key portfolios, while the first Cabinet meeting cleared major policy decisions.

By : Ahmad Belal | Updated at : 11 May 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal's BJP government distributes key ministries among senior leaders.
  • Dilip Ghosh gets Rural Development, Agnimitra Paul heads Women Welfare.
  • CM Suvendu Adhikari retains Home Department; portfolios not officially confirmed.

The BJP government in West Bengal has reportedly finalised a tentative distribution of ministries, with several senior leaders being assigned key departments. According to sources, Dilip Ghosh has been given charge of Rural Development, Panchayat and Animal Resources, while Agnimitra Paul is set to head the Women and Child Welfare department. The development comes amid intense political discussions following the formation of the new government in the state.

Key Portfolios

Sources said Ashok Kirtaniya has been allocated the Food Ministry, while Khudiram Tudu is expected to oversee the Backward Classes Welfare department. Nisith Pramanik has reportedly been assigned the North Bengal Development, Sports and Youth Welfare ministries.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has retained the Home Department. Although the party has not yet officially confirmed the portfolio allocation, the likely ministry distribution has already triggered widespread political debate across the state.

Also Read: TMC Says SIR Deletions Exceeded BJP Victory Margins In 31 Seats; Here’s What SC Said

First Cabinet Decisions

During its first Cabinet meeting, the government approved the transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border. The state administration has been directed to complete the process within 45 days.

The Cabinet also announced the immediate implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in West Bengal. In another key decision, the government stated that all fresh cases in the state would now be registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The new administration further decided to continue all beneficiary schemes introduced by the previous government and extend the upper age limit for government jobs by five years. The BJP government’s first-day decisions are being viewed as part of an aggressive administrative push aimed at signalling swift policy action.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets DMK Chief Stalin Day After Oath Ceremony

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Published at : 11 May 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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Suvendu Adhikari Breaking News ABP Live WEst Bengal West Bengal Government Formation
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