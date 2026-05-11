Bengal BJP Govt Finalises Key Portfolios, Takes Big Decisions In First Cabinet Meet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal's BJP government distributes key ministries among senior leaders.

Dilip Ghosh gets Rural Development, Agnimitra Paul heads Women Welfare.

CM Suvendu Adhikari retains Home Department; portfolios not officially confirmed.

The BJP government in West Bengal has reportedly finalised a tentative distribution of ministries, with several senior leaders being assigned key departments. According to sources, Dilip Ghosh has been given charge of Rural Development, Panchayat and Animal Resources, while Agnimitra Paul is set to head the Women and Child Welfare department. The development comes amid intense political discussions following the formation of the new government in the state.

Key Portfolios

Sources said Ashok Kirtaniya has been allocated the Food Ministry, while Khudiram Tudu is expected to oversee the Backward Classes Welfare department. Nisith Pramanik has reportedly been assigned the North Bengal Development, Sports and Youth Welfare ministries.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has retained the Home Department. Although the party has not yet officially confirmed the portfolio allocation, the likely ministry distribution has already triggered widespread political debate across the state.

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First Cabinet Decisions

During its first Cabinet meeting, the government approved the transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border. The state administration has been directed to complete the process within 45 days.

The Cabinet also announced the immediate implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in West Bengal. In another key decision, the government stated that all fresh cases in the state would now be registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The new administration further decided to continue all beneficiary schemes introduced by the previous government and extend the upper age limit for government jobs by five years. The BJP government’s first-day decisions are being viewed as part of an aggressive administrative push aimed at signalling swift policy action.

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