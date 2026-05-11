Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets DMK Chief Stalin Day After Oath Ceremony

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday met his predecessor and DMK president MK Stalin, a day after taking oath following his party’s landmark Assembly election victory. The meeting, described as a “courtesy call”, marked Vijay’s first interaction with Stalin after assuming office. Vijay was warmly received by Stalin and his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, at the DMK chief’s residence.

'Extended Congratulations And Advice'

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Stalin said that he extended his congratulations to the new CM and also shared his advice. He wrote, “Honourable Mr. Vijay, who has assumed the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, met me with political courtesy and received my greetings. I extended to him my heartfelt congratulations as well as my advice.”

Udhayanidhi welcomed Vijay with a handshake and hug upon his arrival, while Stalin later embraced the newly sworn-in chief minister. The leaders also exchanged silk shawls and bouquets during the interaction.

Also Read: ‘Funds Are There’: Stalin Hits Back At Vijay’s ‘Empty Treasury’ Claim; Advices 'Learn Nuances Soon'

Meet Comes After Debt Row

The meeting came a day after Vijay and Stalin engaged in a verbal spat after Vijay earlier alleged that the previous DMK government had left the treasury “completely empty” after accumulating debt exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore. “I am not saying this for effect. Only after going inside and seeing things firsthand can one understand the actual situation,” Vijay remarked.

The TVK chief also promised not to misuse public funds and said his government would prioritise education, roads, drinking water and other essential services.

Responding to Vijay’s allegation that the previous government had left behind a debt burden of over Rs 10 lakh crore, Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s debt levels remained within the prescribed limits.

Also Read: How Many Congress Leaders Will Join Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Cabinet? Rahul Gandhi’s Plan Emerges

Weeks of intense electoral battle between the DMK and Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, which the actor-turned-politician went on to win decisively.