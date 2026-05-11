Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met his predecessor and DMK president MK Stalin. This meeting was described as a 'courtesy call'.
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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets DMK Chief Stalin Day After Oath Ceremony
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay met predecessor MK Stalin a day after taking oath. Stalin congratulated and advised him during the courtesy call, which came after a sharp exchange over the state’s debt burden.
- New CM Joseph Vijay visited predecessor MK Stalin post-oath.
- Stalin offered congratulations and shared political advice with Vijay.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay meet after taking oath?
What did MK Stalin share about his meeting with CM Vijay?
MK Stalin shared on X that he extended his congratulations and advice to the new Chief Minister. He welcomed CM Vijay with greetings.
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