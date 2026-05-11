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HomeElectionTamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets DMK Chief Stalin Day After Oath Ceremony

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets DMK Chief Stalin Day After Oath Ceremony

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay met predecessor MK Stalin a day after taking oath. Stalin congratulated and advised him during the courtesy call, which came after a sharp exchange over the state’s debt burden.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 11 May 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New CM Joseph Vijay visited predecessor MK Stalin post-oath.
  • Stalin offered congratulations and shared political advice with Vijay.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday met his predecessor and DMK president MK Stalin, a day after taking oath following his party’s landmark Assembly election victory. The meeting, described as a “courtesy call”, marked Vijay’s first interaction with Stalin after assuming office. Vijay was warmly received by Stalin and his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, at the DMK chief’s residence.

'Extended Congratulations And Advice'

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Stalin said that he extended his congratulations to the new CM and also shared his advice. He wrote, “Honourable Mr. Vijay, who has assumed the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, met me with political courtesy and received my greetings. I extended to him my heartfelt congratulations as well as my advice.”

Udhayanidhi welcomed Vijay with a handshake and hug upon his arrival, while Stalin later embraced the newly sworn-in chief minister. The leaders also exchanged silk shawls and bouquets during the interaction.

Also Read: ‘Funds Are There’: Stalin Hits Back At Vijay’s ‘Empty Treasury’ Claim; Advices 'Learn Nuances Soon'

 Meet Comes After Debt Row

 The meeting came a day after Vijay and Stalin engaged in a verbal spat after Vijay earlier alleged that the previous DMK government had left the treasury “completely empty” after accumulating debt exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore. “I am not saying this for effect. Only after going inside and seeing things firsthand can one understand the actual situation,” Vijay remarked.

The TVK chief also promised not to misuse public funds and said his government would prioritise education, roads, drinking water and other essential services.

Responding to Vijay’s allegation that the previous government had left behind a debt burden of over Rs 10 lakh crore, Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s debt levels remained within the prescribed limits.

Also Read: How Many Congress Leaders Will Join Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Cabinet? Rahul Gandhi’s Plan Emerges

Weeks of intense electoral battle between the DMK and Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, which the actor-turned-politician went on to win decisively.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay meet after taking oath?

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met his predecessor and DMK president MK Stalin. This meeting was described as a 'courtesy call'.

What did MK Stalin share about his meeting with CM Vijay?

MK Stalin shared on X that he extended his congratulations and advice to the new Chief Minister. He welcomed CM Vijay with greetings.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu CM Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Stalin Vijay Stalin Meeting
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