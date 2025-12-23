All Indian International Cricket Stars In Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's top-flight annual 50-over domestic tournament, is set to kick off from December 24, 2025.

The competition plays a key role in the emergence of fresh talent from all parts of the country, as has been seen on numerous occasions in the past, whether it is for the national team or IPL franchise selection.

However, veteran cricketers, who have regularly represented India on the global stage, also compete in it. This year is a prime example of this case as notable stars will feature in certain Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixtures.

All India Stars In Vijay Hazare Trophy Squads

Here is a look at all the international Indian cricketers in all Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 squads:

Delhi - Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana

Mumbai - Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube

Punjab - Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Maharashtra - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw

Karnataka - KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat - Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi,

Jharkhand - Ishan Kishan

Kerala - Sanju Samson

Andhra - Nitish Kumar Reddy, S Bharat

Baroda - Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Bengal - Mohammad Shami, Mukesh Kumar

Tamil Nadu - Sai Sudharsan

Uttar Pradesh - Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel

As mentioned earlier, the first match day for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 is on this Wednesday, that is December 24, 2025. All matches kick off at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

After a couple of matches, many of these players are expected to join the Indian national team for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

These white ball series will be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup, which begins February 7, 2026. Hence, participation in the New Zealand matches and domestic games will provide ample preparation ahead of the title defense.

