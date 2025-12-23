Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest in Delhi over the killing of a Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh. The demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission followed Das’s murder in recent days, which has triggered outrage and unrest.

From 11 am onwards, VHP workers gathered outside the High Commission demanding justice for the victim’s family. Concerns have also intensified over the safety of Indian citizens stranded in Bangladesh, particularly medical students.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the Indian High Commission, the second such summons in a week. Bilateral ties have come under strain following anti-India protests after the death of Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Usman Hadi, and the subsequent mob lynching of Dipu in Mymensingh.

Protest Held Two Days Earlier

A similar protest was held on Saturday night outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi to condemn the killing. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the protest was small and peaceful, posing no threat to the mission’s security. He noted that only 20–25 youths participated.

Protests In Bangladesh Seeking Justice

On December 22, Hindu organisations and minority groups staged a protest outside the National Press Club in Dhaka, demanding justice for Dipu. Protesters said he was innocent and falsely accused of blasphemy. They alleged that extremists brutally assaulted him, hung him from a tree, and then set him on fire while he was still alive.

The protesters claimed that conditions for minorities in Bangladesh are deteriorating. They alleged that more than 50 non-Muslims have been killed since January this year and that several people have been falsely booked on blasphemy charges.

Factory Dispute Led To Killing

According to a report by the Dhaka Tribune, 27-year-old Dipuchandra Das was a floor manager at Pioneer Knitwears (BD) Ltd, a garment factory, and had recently appeared for a promotion exam to the supervisor post. Senior manager Saqib Mahmood said that around 5 pm, some workers began protesting inside the factory, accusing Dipu of hurting religious sentiments.

Dipu’s brother, Apu Chandra Das, said Dipu had ongoing disputes with some colleagues over working conditions, targets, and workers’ benefits. On December 18, 2025, the dispute escalated, and the factory floor in-charge allegedly forced Dipu to resign and handed him over to a mob outside.

Apu said he received a call from Dipu’s friend Himel claiming Dipu was being taken to a police station. Shortly afterwards, the family learned that Dipu had died. When Apu reached the spot, he found Dipu’s body burnt.