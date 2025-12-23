Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India’s premier domestic One-Day cricket tournament and a key platform for spotting the country’s next generation of limited-overs stars.

Named after former India captain Vijay Hazare, the competition features state teams from across the country battling it out in a fast-paced 50-over format.

The latest edition of the tournament is set to begin from Wednesday, December 24, 2025 with big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and more, named in their respective states' squads.

For those interested in catch the action, here are Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 live streaming and TV broadcast details.

How To Watch Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26: Live Streaming

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream Vijay Hazare Trophy matches from December 24, 2025 onwards.

A number of matches, like Andhra Pradesh vs Delhi, Mumbai vs Sikkim, Maharashtra vs Punjab, among others, will be played tomorrow, all starting from 9:00 AM.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches TV Broadcast

The live telecast of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will be available on certain Star Sports Network TV channels.

Vijay Hazre Trophy: What You Need To Know

Held annually under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Vijay Hazare Trophy often runs parallel to the international calendar, giving fringe players and youngsters a chance to make a strong case for higher honours.

Over the years, this tournament has helped launch the careers of several India internationals, particularly white-ball specialists.

With high-scoring games and intense knockout matches, the tournament is a favourite among fans who enjoy aggressive batting and smart bowling, akin to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is India's premier T20 domestic tournament.

Performances here are closely tracked by IPL scouts and national selectors alike, making every match count for players aiming to step up to the next level.

