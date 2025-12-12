Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records, Claims World No. 1 Spot With Unmatched Feat

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has stunned the cricket world yet again with another breathtaking knock.

In the opening match of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 between India and UAE, the young opener delivered a historic performance.

After India were invited to bat first, Vaibhav unleashed a fiery innings, hammering 171 runs and signaling from the very beginning that UAE bowlers had no answers to his dominance.

With this innings, he has rewritten the record books, becoming the youngest player ever to score a century in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

A Blistering 171-Run Masterclass

Vaibhav, known for his aggressive stroke play, produced one of the finest innings in youth cricket.

Playing in Dubai in the ODI-format tournament, he batted with the flair of a T20 specialist. The teenage sensation smashed 171 runs off just 95 deliveries - his highest List A score to date.

His innings came at an impressive strike rate of 180 and included 9 fours and a massive 14 sixes. Notably, he had already reached his century in only 56 balls, further proving his extraordinary talent.

Youngest to Score a Century in U-19 Asia Cup

With this milestone, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has etched his name in history.

At just 14 years and 260 days, he is now the youngest batsman ever to score a century in the Under-19 Asia Cup. This world record adds another feather to his rapidly growing list of achievements and solidifies his status as one of the most exciting young prospects in global cricket.

