Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records, Claims World No. 1 Spot With Unmatched Feat

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records, Claims World No. 1 Spot With Unmatched Feat

Vaibhav Suryavanshi he has rewritten the record books, producing one of the finest innings in youth cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has stunned the cricket world yet again with another breathtaking knock.

In the opening match of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 between India and UAE, the young opener delivered a historic performance.

After India were invited to bat first, Vaibhav unleashed a fiery innings, hammering 171 runs and signaling from the very beginning that UAE bowlers had no answers to his dominance.

With this innings, he has rewritten the record books, becoming the youngest player ever to score a century in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

A Blistering 171-Run Masterclass

Vaibhav, known for his aggressive stroke play, produced one of the finest innings in youth cricket.

Playing in Dubai in the ODI-format tournament, he batted with the flair of a T20 specialist. The teenage sensation smashed 171 runs off just 95 deliveries - his highest List A score to date.

His innings came at an impressive strike rate of 180 and included 9 fours and a massive 14 sixes. Notably, he had already reached his century in only 56 balls, further proving his extraordinary talent.

Youngest to Score a Century in U-19 Asia Cup

With this milestone, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has etched his name in history.

At just 14 years and 260 days, he is now the youngest batsman ever to score a century in the Under-19 Asia Cup. This world record adds another feather to his rapidly growing list of achievements and solidifies his status as one of the most exciting young prospects in global cricket.

Also on ABP Live | Fastest T20I Centuries: Top 5 Batters Who Hold Record - No Indian In List

Also on ABP Live | No Smiles, Only Steel: Gautam Gambhir's Stern Handshake After India's Loss Goes Viral - Watch

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi News Vaibhav Suryavanshi World Record
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Luthra Brothers Being Brought Back To India: How Will They Be Deported, And Why Is the Process Facing Delays?
Luthra Brothers Being Brought Back To India: How Will They Be Deported, And Why Is the Process Facing Delays?
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget