FIR Against Saurabh Bharadwaj, Other AAP Leaders Over Santa Claus Pollution Video

An FIR has been registered against Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Sanjeev Jha, and Adil Ahmed Khan, police said. The FIR was lodged by the Delhi Police.

The complaint alleges that while commenting on Delhi’s air pollution, the AAP leaders released a satirical video showing Santa Claus wearing a mask, taking part in a protest, and becoming unconscious due to poor air quality. The video has been cited as hurting religious sentiments.

What Does The Complaint Say

According to the complaint, on December 17 and 18, the leaders posted a video from their official social media accounts. The video is linked to a political skit performed at Connaught Place. It allegedly depicts Santa Claus , described in the complaint as a revered religious-cultural symbol for the Christian community, in a mocking and derogatory manner.

The complaint states that the video shows Santa Claus collapsing unconscious on the road and being used as a prop to convey a political message. It further alleges that Santa Claus is mocked through the enactment of fake CPR, which is said to hurt the sanctity associated with Saint Nicholas and the Christmas festival.

The complainant has alleged that the act was carried out deliberately and with malicious intent to hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community. The political use of a religious symbol in this manner has been termed disrespectful to Christianity.

Police Begins Probe

According to Delhi Police, publicly mocking a religious symbol violates Section 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A case has been registered under the relevant sections, and an investigation is currently underway.