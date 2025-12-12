No Smiles, Only Steel: Gautam Gambhir's Stern Handshake After India's Loss Goes Viral - Watch

India’s heavy 51-run loss to South Africa in the second T20I has raised serious questions about the team's preparation and mindset. But what grabbed even more attention than the defeat was the reaction of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Moments after the match ended, Gambhir walked onto the field to shake hands with the players, and his stern expression and rigid body language instantly went viral on social media.

Gambhir’s ‘serious’ reaction dominates social media

Known for his intense and no-nonsense attitude, Gambhir looked visibly frustrated after India’s poor outing in Mohali.

From the top-order collapse to inconsistent bowling and sloppy fielding, plenty went wrong for India.

As he shook hands with the players after the match, his displeasure was written all over his face. The clip spread rapidly online, prompting a wave of fan reactions and debates.

After today's loss, Gautam Gambhir was looking angry during the handshake with Indian players like Jitesh Sharma and Arshdeep Singh.



Look at the attitude of this man; rather than boosting the confidence of players, he was looking at them angrily 💔 pic.twitter.com/0nJTTZ8qfQ — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) December 11, 2025

Arshdeep’s 7 wides and top-order woes

One of India’s biggest setbacks came when Arshdeep Singh bowled seven wides in a single over, giving away unnecessary runs and piling pressure on the team. With the bat, both Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav failed for the second game in a row.

If not for Tilak Varma’s fighting 62 off 34 balls, India’s defeat could have been even more severe.

Captain Suryakumar’s blunt assessment

During the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav admitted that the team needs to rethink its approach. He pointed out key issues:

The top order failed to take responsibility

The team cannot depend only on Abhishek Sharma’s fast starts

He and Shubman should have provided a solid opening

The conditions were tough, but India lacked a proper Plan ‘B’

The decision to promote Axar Patel didn’t pay off

Despite the setbacks, Surya expressed confidence that the team will bounce back stronger and correct its mistakes in the upcoming matches.