Fastest T20I Centuries: Top 5 Batters Who Hold Record - No Indian In List

HomeSportsCricketFastest T20I Centuries: Top 5 Batters Who Hold Record - No Indian In List

Below are the five players who have reached the milestone in the least number of balls.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
The excitement of T20 International cricket comes from its rapid scoring, fearless batting, and nonstop action.

Often described as a batsman-friendly format, T20Is produce unforgettable moments when players smash centuries in remarkably few deliveries.

Over the years, several explosive hitters have etched their names into the record books by scoring the fastest centuries in T20I history.

At the top of this elite list is Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan, who holds the record for the quickest hundred ever. Below are the five players who have reached the milestone in the least number of balls.

Top 5 Fastest Centuries in T20 Internationals

1. Sahil Chauhan - 27 balls

Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan sits at No. 1 after hammering a 27-ball century against Cyprus in 2024.

2. Muhammad Fahad - 29 balls

Turkey’s Muhammad Fahad ranks second, smashing a 29-ball hundred against Bulgaria in 2025.

3. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton - 33 balls

Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton is third on the list with a 33-ball ton against Nepal in 2024.

4. Sikandar Raza - 33 balls

Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza also reached a century in 33 balls, achieving the feat against Gambia in 2024.

5. Kushal Malla - 34 balls

Nepal’s Kushal Malla completes the top five with his blistering 34-ball hundred versus Mongolia in 2023.

Top 5 Fastest Fifties in T20 Internationals

Here is a list of the top five fastest half-centuries scored in Men's T20 International history, ordered by the fewest balls faced.

1. Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal) - Balls Faced: 9

Airee set the all-time record against Mongolia at 2023 Asian Games. His explosive innings saw him reach the milestone in just nine deliveries, shattering the previous record. He went on to score an unbeaten 52 runs from only 10 balls, featuring a phenomenal eight sixes, helping Nepal register the highest-ever T20I total at the time.

2. Yuvraj Singh (India) - Balls Faced: 12

Yuvraj Singh held the record for nearly 16 years after his iconic performance against England during inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in Durban in 2007. His knock is etched in history as he reached his fifty after hitting six sixes in a single over off Stuart Broad.

3. Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) - Balls Faced: 12

Chauhan equaled the long-standing 12-ball record in 2024 against Cyprus. His blistering half-century was part of an even larger, record-breaking performance where he smashed an unbeaten 144.

4. Mirza Ahsan (Austria) - Balls Faced: 13

Mirza Ahsan is one of several players who holds the joint record for the third-fastest fifty, achieving the feat in 13 balls for Austria against Luxembourg in 2019.

5. Tadiwanashe Marumani (Zimbabwe), Jan Frylinck (Namibia), and Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) - Balls Faced: 13

Marumani (against Gambia, 2024), Frylinck (against Zimbabwe, 2025), and Fahad (against Bulgaria, 2025) all join Ahsan on the 13-ball mark.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
