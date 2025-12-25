Navi Mumbai Airport Opens With 15 flights, Targets 40 Daily Departures By January

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in Maharashtra successfully commenced flight operations on Thursday morning, marking a significant milestone in India’s aviation infrastructure expansion. The launch follows years of planning, land development, and large-scale construction. The first scheduled commercial departure was an early morning flight to Hyderabad, which took off at 8:40 am. With operations now underway, the airport is set to emerge as a key aviation hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), easing pressure on existing infrastructure and improving passenger movement.

Flight Operations To Scale Up In Phases

On the inaugural day, a total of 15 departure flights were scheduled to key domestic destinations, marking the initial phase of operations at NMIA. According to an official statement, daily departures will increase to 25 flights starting Friday, December 26, 2025. The airport authority has further indicated that by the end of January 2026, the number of scheduled departures is expected to rise to 40 flights per day, reflecting a gradual and calibrated operational rollout.

Several domestic carriers have already commenced services from the new airport, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express. The phased expansion is aimed at ensuring operational stability while steadily increasing capacity to meet passenger demand.

Infrastructure Readiness & Regional Connectivity Boost

Spread across approximately 2,866 acres, NMIA is among the largest airport developments in the country. It has been designed to handle up to 90 million passengers annually once fully operational. Airport officials confirmed that all security arrangements were implemented in line with standards prescribed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security ahead of the launch.

Passengers arriving at and departing from the terminal were welcomed by representatives from Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited and partner airlines, underscoring the airport’s focus on passenger facilitation during the initial phase.

The start of operations at NMIA is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity, particularly for domestic routes across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Telangana. It will also provide a vital alternative to the congested Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, reducing travel time and improving overall network efficiency. The airport is projected to play a key role in boosting economic activity, trade, and tourism across the MMR and neighbouring regions.