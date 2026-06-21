910 Runs In One Match? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Explodes As Projection Leaves Fans Stunned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India-A's blazing start triggered a 910-run projection.

A 15-year-old opener smashed an 11-ball half-century.

Opener scored 94 runs; India-A posted 377-9 total.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Final: A staggering projection of 910 runs stunned cricket fans during the live telecast of the Tri-Nation A Series grand finale on 21 June 2026. The astronomical number flashed on the digital scoreboard as India A faced Sri Lanka A in Dambulla, driven entirely by an extraordinary boundary-hitting assault from a 15-year-old opening batsman.

The 4.5 Over Computational Meltdown

The historic moment occurred precisely at the 4.5-over mark of the first innings. The automated live graphics system generated the 910 prediction after the touring side got off to an explosive, unprecedented start against the host nation's bowling attack.

India A raced to an incredible 88-0 without losing a single wicket in just 29 legal deliveries. This relentless scoring rate completely threw the broadcaster's prediction software into total computational chaos, creating a permanent piece of cricket folklore.

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The young left-handed opener single-handedly dismantled the opposition by smashing a historic 11-ball half-century. He sat at an individual score of 65 runs from just 16 balls when the electronic graphics flashed the 910 projected total.

WATCH POST

🚨 Record Alert! 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted a 94 off 29 balls, including an 11-ball fifty, to break the 21-year-old record for the fastest List A half-century during the India A vs Sri Lanka A tri-series final in Dambulla. 🔥🏏

#VaibhavSooryavanshi#SLAvINDA pic.twitter.com/59JomnAIZZ — Yash X (@SANDEEPMH07) June 21, 2026

Shattering A 21-Year-Old Record

The young prodigy's explosive hitting completely rewrote the international record books for the fastest fifty in this format. The previous world record belonged to Kaushalya Weeraratne, who hit a 12-ball half-century during a domestic match in 2005.

The opening batsman eventually fell just short of a century, departing for a brilliant 94 runs off 29 balls. His incredible individual innings included 10 boundaries and 8 spectacular sixes before he was caught out.

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Following the opening blitz, India A completed their 50 overs at 377-9. Captain Tilak Varma contributed 67 runs alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad's 40 runs to set a final target of 378 runs for Sri Lanka A.