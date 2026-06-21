An extraordinary boundary-hitting assault by a 15-year-old opening batsman led to the projection. His relentless scoring rate caused the broadcaster's prediction software to experience
910 Runs In One Match? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Explodes As Projection Leaves Fans Stunned
India A vs Sri Lanka A Final: The live broadcast projection showed an impossible 910 runs during the India A vs Sri Lanka A final after a record 11-ball fifty by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Dambulla.
- India-A's blazing start triggered a 910-run projection.
- A 15-year-old opener smashed an 11-ball half-century.
- Opener scored 94 runs; India-A posted 377-9 total.
India A vs Sri Lanka A Final: A staggering projection of 910 runs stunned cricket fans during the live telecast of the Tri-Nation A Series grand finale on 21 June 2026. The astronomical number flashed on the digital scoreboard as India A faced Sri Lanka A in Dambulla, driven entirely by an extraordinary boundary-hitting assault from a 15-year-old opening batsman.
The 4.5 Over Computational Meltdown
The historic moment occurred precisely at the 4.5-over mark of the first innings. The automated live graphics system generated the 910 prediction after the touring side got off to an explosive, unprecedented start against the host nation's bowling attack.
India A raced to an incredible 88-0 without losing a single wicket in just 29 legal deliveries. This relentless scoring rate completely threw the broadcaster's prediction software into total computational chaos, creating a permanent piece of cricket folklore.
ALSO READ | 20 Top Cricketers Banned For Corruption: 4 Indians, 8 Pakistanis In The Infamous List
The young left-handed opener single-handedly dismantled the opposition by smashing a historic 11-ball half-century. He sat at an individual score of 65 runs from just 16 balls when the electronic graphics flashed the 910 projected total.
WATCH POST
🚨 Record Alert! 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted a 94 off 29 balls, including an 11-ball fifty, to break the 21-year-old record for the fastest List A half-century during the India A vs Sri Lanka A tri-series final in Dambulla. 🔥🏏— Yash X (@SANDEEPMH07) June 21, 2026
#VaibhavSooryavanshi#SLAvINDA pic.twitter.com/59JomnAIZZ
Shattering A 21-Year-Old Record
The young prodigy's explosive hitting completely rewrote the international record books for the fastest fifty in this format. The previous world record belonged to Kaushalya Weeraratne, who hit a 12-ball half-century during a domestic match in 2005.
The opening batsman eventually fell just short of a century, departing for a brilliant 94 runs off 29 balls. His incredible individual innings included 10 boundaries and 8 spectacular sixes before he was caught out.
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Included As India Announce ODI Squad For England Tour
Following the opening blitz, India A completed their 50 overs at 377-9. Captain Tilak Varma contributed 67 runs alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad's 40 runs to set a final target of 378 runs for Sri Lanka A.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the 910-run projection during the India A vs Sri Lanka A final?
Which record was broken during the match?
The young opener shattered the international record for the fastest fifty in this format. He achieved an 11-ball half-century, surpassing Kaushalya Weeraratne's previous record of 12 balls.
How many runs did the young opening batsman score?
The young opening batsman scored a brilliant 94 runs off just 29 balls. His innings included 10 boundaries and 8 sixes before he was caught out.
When did the 910-run projection appear on the scoreboard?
The historic projection flashed on the digital scoreboard precisely at the 4.5-over mark of the first innings. At that point, India A had scored 88-0 in 29 legal deliveries.