Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez tied the knot on August 11, 2026. The private civil ceremony took place in Cascais, Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Marries Georgina Rodríguez In Secret Portugal Wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are officially married after nearly 10 years together. The couple confirmed their private wedding in Portugal.
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez married August 11, 2026.
- They confirmed their marriage via joint Instagram post.
- The private civil ceremony included their five children.
- Confirmation followed years of speculation regarding their union.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are officially married. The Portuguese football superstar and Rodríguez tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026, after nearly a decade together.
The couple confirmed the news through a joint Instagram post showing them dressed in white and displaying their wedding rings. The intimate ceremony was reportedly attended by their five children, keeping the occasion focused on family rather than a large celebrity gathering.
Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Confirm Marriage
Ronaldo, 41, and Rodríguez, 32, had kept their wedding plans largely private, with no major public ceremony announced ahead of the event.
Their confirmation was particularly significant because it came exactly one year after Rodríguez announced their engagement on August 11, 2025. Ronaldo had also referred to Rodríguez as his “wife” on previous occasions, leading to speculation that the couple may have already married privately.
This time, however, the pair have publicly confirmed that they are officially married.
WATCH POST
View this post on Instagram
The wedding came days after false speculation surrounding another ceremony in Portugal. On August 8, crowds gathered outside Funchal Cathedral in Madeira after rumours claimed Ronaldo and Rodríguez were getting married there. A wedding was taking place at the venue, but it was for another couple.
The pair ultimately managed to hold their own ceremony away from the public spotlight.
Their Five Children Were Present
Family remained at the heart of the private ceremony, with reports stating that Ronaldo and Rodríguez's five children attended.
The family includes Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.
Ronaldo and Rodríguez welcomed Alana in 2017. They later welcomed twins in 2022, although their son Ángel died shortly after birth, while his twin sister Bella survived.
Rodríguez has also played an important role in raising Ronaldo's older children, with their family life frequently appearing on social media and in her Netflix series, I Am Georgina.
How Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Met
Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in Madrid when Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store.
Their relationship became public in 2017, and the couple went on to build their family life while Ronaldo's career took him from Spain to Italy and eventually Saudi Arabia.
Rodríguez has meanwhile established her own career as a model, entrepreneur and reality television personality.
After years of building a life together and raising their family, Ronaldo and Rodríguez have now officially taken the next step in their relationship.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez get married?
How did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez confirm their marriage?
The couple confirmed their marriage through a joint Instagram post. The post showed them dressed in white and displaying their wedding rings.
Who attended Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's wedding ceremony?
The intimate ceremony was attended by their five children. This kept the occasion focused on family rather than a large celebrity gathering.
Where did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez first meet?
Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in Madrid. At the time, Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store.
When was Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's engagement announced?
Their engagement was announced exactly one year before their wedding, on August 11, 2025. Ronaldo had also previously referred to Rodríguez as his 'wife'.