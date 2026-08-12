Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Marries Georgina Rodríguez In Secret Portugal Wedding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez married August 11, 2026.

They confirmed their marriage via joint Instagram post.

The private civil ceremony included their five children.

Confirmation followed years of speculation regarding their union.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are officially married. The Portuguese football superstar and Rodríguez tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026, after nearly a decade together.

The couple confirmed the news through a joint Instagram post showing them dressed in white and displaying their wedding rings. The intimate ceremony was reportedly attended by their five children, keeping the occasion focused on family rather than a large celebrity gathering.

Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Confirm Marriage

Ronaldo, 41, and Rodríguez, 32, had kept their wedding plans largely private, with no major public ceremony announced ahead of the event.

Their confirmation was particularly significant because it came exactly one year after Rodríguez announced their engagement on August 11, 2025. Ronaldo had also referred to Rodríguez as his “wife” on previous occasions, leading to speculation that the couple may have already married privately.

This time, however, the pair have publicly confirmed that they are officially married.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The wedding came days after false speculation surrounding another ceremony in Portugal. On August 8, crowds gathered outside Funchal Cathedral in Madeira after rumours claimed Ronaldo and Rodríguez were getting married there. A wedding was taking place at the venue, but it was for another couple.

The pair ultimately managed to hold their own ceremony away from the public spotlight.

Their Five Children Were Present

Family remained at the heart of the private ceremony, with reports stating that Ronaldo and Rodríguez's five children attended.

The family includes Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez welcomed Alana in 2017. They later welcomed twins in 2022, although their son Ángel died shortly after birth, while his twin sister Bella survived.

Rodríguez has also played an important role in raising Ronaldo's older children, with their family life frequently appearing on social media and in her Netflix series, I Am Georgina.

How Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Met

Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in Madrid when Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store.

Their relationship became public in 2017, and the couple went on to build their family life while Ronaldo's career took him from Spain to Italy and eventually Saudi Arabia.

Rodríguez has meanwhile established her own career as a model, entrepreneur and reality television personality.

After years of building a life together and raising their family, Ronaldo and Rodríguez have now officially taken the next step in their relationship.