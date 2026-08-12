3 Biggest Challenges Facing Team India Ahead Of The Sri Lanka Test Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, favored for Sri Lanka Test series, faces challenges.

Inexperienced bowling and inconsistent middle-order batting raise concerns.

Team must quickly adapt to Test match rhythm challenges.

Warm-up victory provides morale boost, aiding team's adaptation.

India Vs Sri Lanka: As Team India prepares for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15 in Galle, expectations are high for the visiting side. India remains the strong favorite to win the series, bolstered by their recent six-wicket victory in a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. However, despite the victory, the practice match exposed several critical vulnerabilities within the squad.

To secure a decisive series win, the Indian team management must address key tactical and operational issues. From a inexperienced bowling lineup to a struggling middle order, Team India faces three major hurdles heading into the Galle Test.

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1.Finding The Right Bowling Combination

India’s biggest dilemma lies in configuring a balanced bowling attack. The team is missing primary strike options, with Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar ruled out due to injuries. While veterans like Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja bring ample international experience, the remaining bowling options lack significant exposure at the Test level.

Gurnoor Brar, Aaqib Nabi, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, and Saransh Jain have collectively featured in only eight Test matches, with three of them yet to make their official Test debut. With Galle’s pitch conditions historically favoring spin as the match progresses, the team management faces a difficult decision: whether to field an extra spinner or reinforce the pace attack. Getting this tactical combination wrong could drastically impact the outcome of the series.

2.Middle-Order Batting Form Remains A Concern

The stability of India’s middle order will be put to a stern test against Sri Lanka’s spin attack on deteriorating pitches. Key batters Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel are expected to anchor the middle order, but their recent form has been far from convincing. Both players failed to leave an impact during the warm-up match, extending a trend of inconsistency seen in recent World Test Championship (WTC) matches.

In past series, lower-order contributions from players like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar frequently bailed the team out of trouble. However, relying solely on lower-order heroics is unsustainable. The core middle-order batters must step up, exercise patience against the older ball, and post substantial scores to keep India in control.

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3.Adapting Back To The Test Match Rhythm

Switching from white-ball formats to the grueling demands of Red-Ball Test cricket presents a mental and physical challenge for the squad. Having played a significant amount of limited-overs cricket recently, Indian players must quickly readjust their tempo and mindset.

During the practice game, Indian bowlers had to exert extra effort to adapt to local Sri Lankan conditions. Unlike short-format cricket, success in Tests requires sustained pressure over long periods, relentless discipline from the bowlers, and patience from the batters. Whether Team India can quickly readapt to the endurance-heavy demands of Test cricket in Galle will be a decisive factor in the series.

Warm-Up Victory Boosts Team Morale Ahead Of Galle Test

Winning the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI by six wickets has provided Team India with a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the series opener. Securing a decisive victory in local conditions allowed the players to shake off match rustiness, get valuable game time, and adapt to the Sri Lankan heat and humidity. While tactical challenges remain, entering the Galle Test on a winning note strengthens squad morale, gives the dynamic lineup positive momentum, and instills belief that they can overcome key hurdles when the official series kicks off.