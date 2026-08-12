Hardik Pandya’s GT Return Takes Turn As Shubman Gill Said Yes, Then Came A Deal Breaker: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya reportedly exploring move from Mumbai Indians.

His potential Gujarat Titans return stalled over captaincy demand.

Pandya's spokesperson denies direct negotiations with other franchises.

Mumbai Indians' squad rebuild adds uncertainty to Pandya's future.

Hardik Pandya's IPL future has taken another turn, with the all-rounder reportedly exploring a move away from Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2027 season.

While Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged as possible destinations, a reported return to Gujarat Titans also came under discussion. However, the move ultimately failed to progress after a disagreement over the captaincy.

Hardik Pandya Wanted Captaincy On GT Return

According to a report by The Indian Express, Gujarat Titans were open to the possibility of bringing Hardik back after his stint with Mumbai Indians.

The franchise reportedly discussed the potential move with current captain Shubman Gill, who was also said to have agreed to Hardik's return.

However, the situation changed when Hardik's reported condition of returning as captain was put forward.

A source quoted by the newspaper said the franchise had no issue with Hardik returning, but that his captaincy demand was rejected by everyone involved in the decision-making process.

"The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with their captain Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it."

The development adds another layer to the uncertainty surrounding Hardik's future with Mumbai Indians.

Hardik’s Camp Denies Direct Trade Talks

Hardik's spokesperson, however, disputed the suggestion that the player had personally approached franchises.

The spokesperson said Hardik had not directly spoken to any franchise regarding a transfer or trade, with any communication instead being routed through Mumbai Indians.

"Hardik Pandya had no direct conversation with any franchise whatsoever regarding a transfer, trade, or otherwise. If any approach has been made to him, that has been directed to the MI franchise."

That clarification is important because the reports about Hardik's possible moves should not be interpreted as confirmation that he has personally negotiated with CSK, KKR or GT.

Hardik’s GT Return Would Have Reunited Him With Gill

Hardik's connection with Gujarat Titans runs deep.

He captained the franchise to the IPL title in 2022, their first season in the competition, before taking them to the final again in 2023.

He subsequently returned to Mumbai Indians, replacing Rohit Sharma as captain.

His return to MI, however, was accompanied by a difficult transition. Hardik faced criticism from sections of the fanbase after taking over from Rohit, while questions were also raised around his standing within the dressing room.

A return to Gujarat would therefore have represented a significant full-circle moment, but the reported captaincy disagreement appears to have prevented that possibility from moving forward.

What Happens To Hardik Pandya At Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians themselves are expected to undergo significant changes following a difficult 2026 campaign.

Reports have suggested that the franchise is considering a major squad rebuild ahead of the 2027 auction, with several senior players potentially released.

Hardik's future could consequently remain one of the biggest talking points heading into the next IPL cycle.

For now, there is no confirmed trade involving Hardik Pandya. But with CSK, KKR and now GT featuring in reports around his future, the all-rounder's next IPL chapter is becoming increasingly intriguing.