Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IndiGo flight 6E-723 experienced engine malfunction nearing Chennai.

Emergency declared at Chennai Airport; response teams activated.

Aircraft landed safely; all 224 passengers and crew unharmed.

Authorities will investigate precise cause of technical issue.

An IndiGo flight travelling from Kolkata to Chennai made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport after the aircraft developed a malfunction in its left engine shortly before landing. Flight 6E-723, which was carrying 224 passengers and crew members, alerted airport authorities about the technical issue as it approached Chennai.

Emergency Declared At Chennai Airport

Following the pilot's alert, a full emergency was declared at Chennai Airport at 11:29 pm on the previous day, according to sources.

Emergency response teams were placed on standby at the airport as the aircraft continued its approach. The flight subsequently landed safely on Runway 25 at 11:37 am.

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All 224 Passengers And Crew Safe

Despite the reported engine malfunction, the aircraft completed the landing without any reported injuries.

All 224 passengers and crew members on board the Kolkata-Chennai flight are safe, according to the information available so far.

The incident prompted the airport authorities to activate emergency protocols as a precautionary measure. Further details about the nature of the engine malfunction and the aircraft's condition are awaited.

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IndiGo Flight 6E-723 Incident

The incident involved IndiGo's Kolkata-Chennai service, Flight 6E-723. The malfunction occurred shortly before the aircraft was due to land in Chennai.

With the aircraft safely on the ground and everyone on board reported safe, authorities are expected to examine the aircraft and determine the precise cause of the technical issue.