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English NewsCitiesIndiGo Kolkata-Chennai Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Chennai Airport After Engine Malfunction

IndiGo Kolkata-Chennai Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Chennai Airport After Engine Malfunction

IndiGo flight 6E-723 from Kolkata to Chennai made an emergency landing after a left-engine malfunction. All 224 people on board are safe.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IndiGo flight 6E-723 experienced engine malfunction nearing Chennai.
  • Emergency declared at Chennai Airport; response teams activated.
  • Aircraft landed safely; all 224 passengers and crew unharmed.
  • Authorities will investigate precise cause of technical issue.

An IndiGo flight travelling from Kolkata to Chennai made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport after the aircraft developed a malfunction in its left engine shortly before landing. Flight 6E-723, which was carrying 224 passengers and crew members, alerted airport authorities about the technical issue as it approached Chennai.

Emergency Declared At Chennai Airport

Following the pilot's alert, a full emergency was declared at Chennai Airport at 11:29 pm on the previous day, according to sources.

Emergency response teams were placed on standby at the airport as the aircraft continued its approach. The flight subsequently landed safely on Runway 25 at 11:37 am.

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All 224 Passengers And Crew Safe

Despite the reported engine malfunction, the aircraft completed the landing without any reported injuries.

All 224 passengers and crew members on board the Kolkata-Chennai flight are safe, according to the information available so far.

The incident prompted the airport authorities to activate emergency protocols as a precautionary measure. Further details about the nature of the engine malfunction and the aircraft's condition are awaited.

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IndiGo Flight 6E-723 Incident

The incident involved IndiGo's Kolkata-Chennai service, Flight 6E-723. The malfunction occurred shortly before the aircraft was due to land in Chennai.

With the aircraft safely on the ground and everyone on board reported safe, authorities are expected to examine the aircraft and determine the precise cause of the technical issue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to IndiGo Flight 6E-723?

IndiGo Flight 6E-723 made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport. This was due to a malfunction in its left engine shortly before landing.

Were there any injuries from the emergency landing?

No, all 224 passengers and crew members on board the flight are reported safe. The aircraft completed the landing without any reported injuries.

What caused the emergency landing of Flight 6E-723?

The emergency landing was prompted by a malfunction in the aircraft's left engine. Airport authorities activated emergency protocols as a precaution.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Chennai Airport IndiGo KOLKATA Flight 6E-723
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