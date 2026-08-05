Team India Train Under Unprecedented Security In Colombo, Even Fans Barred From Practice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian cricket team arrived in Sri Lanka for Test series.

Unprecedented strict security surrounds practice sessions, barring fans.

Two-Test series begins August 15; warm-up match scheduled.

Sai Sudharsan rehabilitates injury in Bengaluru, may join squad.

The Indian cricket team has begun preparations for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka under unusually strict security arrangements in Colombo. Shubman Gill's side arrived in Sri Lanka on August 4, but attention quickly shifted to the restrictions imposed around their practice sessions. Fans have been barred from entering the venue, while journalists and even club members are facing additional security checks before being allowed inside.

India Arrive In Sri Lanka Ahead Of Test Series

India landed at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo at 3:50 PM local time on Tuesday, August 4. Officials from Sri Lanka Cricket welcomed the touring squad before the team travelled to begin preparations.

The two-Test series forms part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. India will play the opening Test in Galle from August 15 to 19 before moving to Colombo for the second Test from August 23 to 27.

Before the series begins, India will play a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI at the National Cricket Club (NCC) Grounds in Colombo from August 7 to 9. The fixture was originally scheduled as a four-day game before being reduced to three days.

Fans Barred As Security Tightens Around India Camp

India's practice sessions at the NCC Grounds are taking place under security measures rarely seen on previous tours of Sri Lanka.

According to reports from Colombo, supporters have not been allowed inside the venue to watch the training sessions. Journalists have also been instructed to carry government-issued media accreditation before entering the ground.

Even members of the National Cricket Club have reportedly been asked to produce valid membership identification before gaining access.

Sri Lankan journalist Rex Clementine described the situation as unprecedented.

"Strict protocols as Indian team is training at NCC. Venue is out of bounds for fans. Journalists are asked to carry government-issued media accreditation. The club has informed members of NCC to carry membership ids. Bit of chaos. Not even during the height of war we saw this."

Clementine shared the observations on X while covering India's preparations in Colombo.

No official explanation has been provided for the heightened security, but the arrangements appear significantly stricter than during previous India tours.

Sai Sudharsan Continues Rehabilitation In Bengaluru

While the rest of the squad travelled to Sri Lanka, Sai Sudharsan remained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to continue rehabilitation.

The left-handed batter is recovering from the toe injury he sustained during the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka. He has resumed batting in the nets under the supervision of the BCCI medical staff.

According to PTI, Sudharsan has been batting for more than an hour during training sessions as doctors continue monitoring his recovery.

The BCCI medical team is taking a cautious approach and does not want to rush his return before he regains full fitness.

If his rehabilitation progresses as expected, Sudharsan could join the Indian squad before the second Test in Colombo, providing another batting option for Gill's side later in the series.