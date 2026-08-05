Indian Cricket Team Schedule August 2026: Full Fixtures, Match Dates, Time, Venue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India will tour Sri Lanka for three cricket matches in August.

Schedule includes one warm-up, two ICC World Test Championship matches.

Shubman Gill captains India, with Bumrah ruled out due to injury.

All matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports and Sony LIV.

Indian Cricket Team Schedule In August: The Indian Cricket Team schedule in August 2026 is centred entirely around the Tour of Sri Lanka, where Shubman Gill's side will play one warm-up match followed by a two-match ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Test series. India will not play any ODI or T20I matches during the month, making it an important phase in the team's red-ball calendar. Here is the complete India cricket schedule for August 2026, including match dates, timings, venues and other key details.

India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Schedule

Tour: India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026

Tour Duration: August 7-August 27, 2026

Total Matches: 3

Warm-up Matches: 1

Test Matches: 2

ICC World Test Championship Matches: 2

Sri Lanka vs India Warm-up Match Schedule

Match: Sri Lanka XI vs India

Match Type: Three-day First-Class Warm-up Match

Date: August 7-9, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM IST (04:30 AM GMT)

Venue: Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) Ground

City: Colombo

Country: Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Schedule

Match: Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test

Match Type: ICC World Test Championship

Date: August 15-19, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM IST (04:30 AM GMT)

Venue: Galle International Cricket Stadium

City: Galle

Country: Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Schedule

Match: Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test

Match Type: ICC World Test Championship

Date: August 23-27, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM IST (04:30 AM GMT)

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC)

City: Colombo

Country: Sri Lanka

Indian Cricket Team Fixtures In August 2026

August 7-9: Sri Lanka XI vs India (Warm-up Match)

August 15-19: Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test

August 23-27: Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test

India Test Squad Update

The BCCI has announced India's updated squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on August 15 in Galle. Shubman Gill will captain the side, with KL Rahul named vice-captain. The squad includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan, who remains subject to fitness clearance. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain will lead the spin attack, while Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi make up the pace unit. Nabi was drafted into the squad after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with a knee injury.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming And Broadcast

The India vs Sri Lanka Test series will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of both Test matches and the tour on Sony LIV. The series begins with the opening Test in Galle on August 15 before moving to Colombo for the second and final Test starting on August 23.



The Indian cricket team schedule in August 2026 is centred around the Tour of Sri Lanka, where Shubman Gill's side will begin another important chapter in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India will play a three-day warm-up match before taking on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. There are no ODI or T20I fixtures scheduled for the Men in Blue during the month.

Sri Lanka vs India Test Series FAQs

When does India's Sri Lanka tour begin?

India begins the tour with a three-day warm-up match on August 7, 2026.

How many matches will India play in August 2026?

India will play three matches: one warm-up fixture and two Test matches.

Are there any ODI or T20I matches in India's August 2026 schedule?

No. India will play only red-ball cricket throughout August.

Is the India vs Sri Lanka Test series part of the ICC World Test Championship?

Yes. Both Test matches count towards the ICC World Test Championship standings.

What time do India's matches start?

Every match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST.