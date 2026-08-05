'Drop Me If...': Ex-India Star Makes Bold Claim Over Rohit Sharma's Lord's Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Kaif interpreted Rohit Sharma's performance as desire to continue.

Lord's ton countered earlier reports of potential retirement.

However, uncertainty about selectors' long-term plans for 2027 remains.

Kaif On Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma's emphatic century against England in the third ODI at Lord's may have eased questions surrounding his international future, but the debate over the veteran opener's place in India's long-term plans continues. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has now weighed in on the discussion, suggesting Rohit has already sent a clear message through both his performances and his approach. The experienced opener came into the series under considerable pressure after a string of modest scores.

Kaif's Take On Rohit's Against England

Reports before the third IND vs ENG ODI had suggested the Lord's fixture could be Rohit Sharma's final appearance for India, with claims that the selectors were looking to move in a different direction ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, the batsman responded in style by producing a superb 138 at Lord's. The innings also marked the first ODI century by an Indian at the iconic venue, helping silence many of the doubts surrounding his future.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said Rohit's mindset has become evident through both his performances and his decision to continue playing.

"Yes, one thing has become clear, Rohit Sharma is effectively saying, 'If I am not playing well, you take the call yourselves. Drop me.'," Kaif said.

The former India batsman believes Rohit's refusal to retire, coupled with the intent he has displayed at the crease, reflects his desire to keep contributing to the national team.

"The fact that he has not stepped away or announced his retirement, the enthusiasm he is showing, the way he is approaching his batting and the hundred he scored at Lord's, all of this shows that he is now focused entirely on playing."

Uncertainty Over India's Long-Term Plans

While Rohit Sharma's century helped shut down retirement speculation, Kaif admitted there is still uncertainty regarding the selectors' thinking.

According to reports before the Lord's ODI, the veteran opener had been informed that India's plans were shifting towards building a squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The BCCI, however, later dismissed speculation over Rohit's future, making it clear that he remained part of the team's plans.

Kaif acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the situation and suggested there may have been internal discussions regarding Rohit's future.

"Whatever the selectors want to do after that is up to them. Perhaps earlier there was an attempt to convince him about certain things internally. The problem at the moment is that it is difficult to understand who stands where. There is a lot of confusion," he added.

Although Rohit's century has temporarily ended speculation over his immediate future, conversations surrounding India's long-term ODI plans are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.