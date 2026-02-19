Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh Avoid Ugly Collision In T20 World Cup Clash

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh Avoid Ugly Collision In T20 World Cup Clash

India beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad, but a last-over mix-up between Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh left fans stunned.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

T20 World Cup 2026: India's final group stage clash with Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw the home side clinch a comfortable 17-run victory. Having said that, there was a moment in the last over, which had the hearts of fans, as well as players in their mouths. This was when both Suryakumar Yadav, the team's captain, and Rinku Singh, one of the side's best fielders, rushed in for the same catch and almost ended up colliding on the field. 

Surya-Rinku Avoid Catch Collision

The footage shows Suryakumar Yadav signalling to Rinku Singh that he will going in for the catch. 

However, Rinku might have already been focused on the ball in the air, which is why he missed the captain's call. 

The two get inches apart from each other, before Rinku realizes the situation and moves out of the way. Surya still misses the catch in the chaos, with the ball landing right on his chest, and falls to the ground. 

He appears winded, spending a few moments on the ground, and seems to be saying something to Rinku, likely aruging over the collision that almost happened, and the resultant dropped catch.

Surya Leads India To T20 WC Super 8s

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav in this tournament, are undefeated, and are marching into the Super 8s stage with solid momentum.

These wins were much needed going into this round, where they will face the likes of South Africa and West Indies.

Australia, usually a dominant force in cricket, would have been their third opponent in the Super 8s, but they underperformed and got knocked out in the group stage itself. Zimbabwe have made it through, and will face the Men in Blue instead. 

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh during the India vs. Netherlands match?

Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh nearly collided while attempting to catch the same ball. Suryakumar had signaled his intention to catch, but Rinku, focused on the ball, missed the call.

Did Suryakumar Yadav catch the ball after the near collision with Rinku Singh?

No, Suryakumar Yadav missed the catch after the near collision. The ball landed on his chest, and he appeared winded.

What is India's current status in the T20 World Cup?

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is undefeated and has advanced to the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup with strong momentum.

Who are India's opponents in the Super 8s stage?

India will face South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe in the Super 8s. Australia was eliminated in the group stage.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rinku Singh T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs NED
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh Avoid Ugly Collision In T20 World Cup Clash
WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh Avoid Ugly Collision In T20 World Cup Clash
Cricket
Sai Sudharsan Recovers From Rib Injury, Joins GT Captain Shubhman Gill In IPL 2026 Preps
Sai Sudharsan Recovers From Rib Injury, Joins GT Captain Shubhman Gill In IPL 2026 Preps
Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2028 Top 12 Locked In! Surprise Entries Turn Heads
ICC T20 World Cup 2028 Top 12 Locked In! Surprise Entries Turn Heads
Cricket
India Women vs Australia Women Highlights: Australia Beat India To Level Series 1-1
India Women vs Australia Women Highlights: Australia Beat India To Level Series 1-1
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget