WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh Avoid Ugly Collision In T20 World Cup Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





T20 World Cup 2026: India's final group stage clash with Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw the home side clinch a comfortable 17-run victory. Having said that, there was a moment in the last over, which had the hearts of fans, as well as players in their mouths. This was when both Suryakumar Yadav, the team's captain, and Rinku Singh, one of the side's best fielders, rushed in for the same catch and almost ended up colliding on the field.

Surya-Rinku Avoid Catch Collision

Moments that had Indian fans’ hearts in their mouths 🥶



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup SUPER 8 | #INDvSA 👉 SUN, 22nd FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/m3Ulc9SzRp February 18, 2026

The footage shows Suryakumar Yadav signalling to Rinku Singh that he will going in for the catch.

However, Rinku might have already been focused on the ball in the air, which is why he missed the captain's call.

The two get inches apart from each other, before Rinku realizes the situation and moves out of the way. Surya still misses the catch in the chaos, with the ball landing right on his chest, and falls to the ground.

He appears winded, spending a few moments on the ground, and seems to be saying something to Rinku, likely aruging over the collision that almost happened, and the resultant dropped catch.

Surya Leads India To T20 WC Super 8s

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav in this tournament, are undefeated, and are marching into the Super 8s stage with solid momentum.

These wins were much needed going into this round, where they will face the likes of South Africa and West Indies.

Australia, usually a dominant force in cricket, would have been their third opponent in the Super 8s, but they underperformed and got knocked out in the group stage itself. Zimbabwe have made it through, and will face the Men in Blue instead.