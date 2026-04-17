Match-Fixing In T20 World Cup? ICC Probes Canada Cricket Amid Fixing Allegations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC investigating Canada cricket team over match-fixing allegations.

Focus on captain's expensive over in T20 World Cup match.

Leaked audio suggests interference in team selection processes.

T20 World Cup Match-Fixing Row: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly initiated two major investigations involving the Canada national cricket team, following serious allegations that have sent shockwaves through the sport. The developments come in the wake of a CBC documentary titled "Corruption, Crime and Cricket", which has raised troubling questions about the integrity of matches and internal functioning within the team setup. A key focus of the probe is a fixture from the 2026 T20 World Cup, the New Zealand versus Canada clash, where allegations of match-fixing have surfaced, prompting closer scrutiny from the governing body.

Controversial T20 WC Over Under Scanner

Particular attention has been directed towards a crucial over bowled during New Zealand’s innings. Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa, who had taken over leadership duties just weeks before the tournament, delivered the fifth over of the innings that now looks to be at the centre of the investigation.

In that spell, Bajwa conceded 15 runs, including multiple no-balls and wides, an unusually expensive passage of play that proved significant in the context of the match.

Authorities are now said to be examining whether the over was simply a case of poor execution under pressure or if there were deeper, more concerning factors at play, including possible links to betting activities.

Leaked Audio Raises Fresh Concerns

The controversy has deepened further with the emergence of a viral phone recording, adding another layer to the unfolding crisis. The audio allegedly points to irregularities in team selection, raising questions about the influence of senior officials within the system.

In the recording, former coach Khurram Chohan claims he faced pressure to include specific players in the national side, suggesting interference at the administrative level.

Adding to the growing list of concerns, former head coach Pubudu Dassanayake has also spoken out about similar issues. He has alleged that he opposed external interference in team selection during the 2024 World Cup cycle and was subsequently threatened with losing his position.