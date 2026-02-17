India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup: Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Info

The match will be played on February 18, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.
India gear up to face Netherlands in their final T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match. Check out date, time, venue, pitch report and live streaming details.
India have already qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s, but still have a group stage fixture left to play.
This is against Netherlands, who are also in contention for qualification to the next stage, competing with Pakistan and USA. Facing the defending champions will be tough, but the Dutch have the talent to put up a challenge.
All in all, fans could be in for an exciting clash. For those interested, here are all details of the upcoming IND vs NED T20 WC match, such as date, time, venue, general pitch report, as well as live streaming details.
IND vs NED: T20 WC Match Date & Time
The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Group A match will be played on February 18, 2026, that is this Wednesday.
The fixture is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST, with the coin toss featuring both teams' captains likely to be held around 6:30 PM IST.
IND vs NED: Venue & Pitch Report
The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be played in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The last time the Men in Blue played here was back in December last year, against South Africa in a match that they won by 30 runs.
As for the general pitch report, the surface here is usually well-balanced but leans slightly in favour of batters, particularly in T20 games.
The pitch is generally flat with reliable bounce, enabling stroke play once players settle in. Pacers can extract early movement and carry with the new ball, while spinners tend to come into play as the surface slows down through the middle overs, offering more grip and control.
IND vs NED: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast
Fans can watch the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match live stream on the JioHotstar app or website.
As for the match broadcast, that will be aired live on certain Star Sports Network TV channels.
