India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup: Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Info

HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup: Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Info

India gear up to face Netherlands in their final T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match. Check out date, time, venue, pitch report and live streaming details.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India have already qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s, but still have a group stage fixture left to play.

This is against Netherlands, who are also in contention for qualification to the next stage, competing with Pakistan and USA. Facing the defending champions will be tough, but the Dutch have the talent to put up a challenge.

All in all, fans could be in for an exciting clash. For those interested, here are all details of the upcoming IND vs NED T20 WC match, such as date, time, venue, general pitch report, as well as live streaming details.

IND vs NED: T20 WC Match Date & Time

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Group A match will be played on February 18, 2026, that is this Wednesday.

The fixture is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST, with the coin toss featuring both teams' captains likely to be held around 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs NED: Venue & Pitch Report

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be played in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 

The last time the Men in Blue played here was back in December last year, against South Africa in a match that they won by 30 runs.

As for the general pitch report, the surface here is usually well-balanced but leans slightly in favour of batters, particularly in T20 games.

The pitch is generally flat with reliable bounce, enabling stroke play once players settle in. Pacers can extract early movement and carry with the new ball, while spinners tend to come into play as the surface slows down through the middle overs, offering more grip and control.

IND vs NED: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

Fans can watch the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match live stream on the JioHotstar app or website.

As for the match broadcast, that will be aired live on certain Star Sports Network TV channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match scheduled?

The match will be played on February 18, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which teams are competing for qualification alongside the Netherlands?

The Netherlands is competing for qualification with Pakistan and the USA.

What is the general pitch report for the Narendra Modi Stadium?

The pitch is usually well-balanced, favoring batters with reliable bounce. Pacers can get early movement, and spinners become more effective as the game progresses.

How can I watch the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match live?

You can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app or website. The match will also be broadcast live on certain Star Sports Network TV channels.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup India Vs Netherlands India T20 World Cup IND Vs NED
